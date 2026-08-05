Time-bound recognition and accreditation reforms in Higher education

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has developed several web portals and online systems for moving towards digital and transparent systems.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 19:23 IST
Time-bound recognition and accreditation reforms in Higher education
Representative Image (Photo: UGC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has developed several web portals and online systems for moving towards digital and transparent systems. Accordingly, UGC has developed portals for the grant of Autonomous status to Colleges, the grant of Deemed-to-be University status, the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs across Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), stated in the release.

Taking into account the feedback received from stakeholders, UGC has now developed a unified online portal for grant of 2(f) and 12B status. Further, in accordance with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the Government has introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which provides that the entire system of regulation will be executed through technology-driven single-window interactive systems for Higher Educational Institutions based upon public self-disclosure.

Such systems will simplify processes, reduce discretion, and promote trust, thus enhancing efficiency and accountability. This Bill has been presently referred to a Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament for examination. This information was given by Minister of State for Education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

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