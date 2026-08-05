Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro names lawmaker Gaspar as running mate for October election
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has named Congressman Alfredo Gaspar as his running mate for the October presidential election, ending weeks of uncertainty over his vice presidential choice.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the leading right-wing challenger to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in October's presidential election, named Congressman Alfredo Gaspar as his running mate on Wednesday.
The announcement follows weeks of uncertainty over Bolsonaro's choice, as the senator struggled to build alliances beyond his own Liberal Party (PL). A PL member, the 55-year-old Gaspar has represented the northeastern state of Alagoas in the lower house of Congress since 2023. He had previously served as secretary of public security in Alagoas.
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