Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro names lawmaker Gaspar as running mate for October election

Brazilian ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the leading ‌right-wing challenger to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in October's ‌presidential election, named Congressman Alfredo ‌Gaspar as his running mate on Wednesday.

The announcement follows weeks of ⁠uncertainty ​over Bolsonaro's ⁠choice, as the senator struggled to ⁠build alliances beyond his own Liberal ​Party (PL). A PL member, the 55-year-old ⁠Gaspar has represented the northeastern state ⁠of ​Alagoas in the lower house of Congress since 2023. ⁠He had previously served as ⁠secretary ⁠of public security in Alagoas.