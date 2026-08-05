Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro names lawmaker Gaspar as running mate for October election

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has named Congressman Alfredo Gaspar as his running mate for the October presidential election, ending weeks of uncertainty over his vice presidential choice.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 20:01 IST
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro names lawmaker Gaspar as running mate for October election
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian ​Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the leading ‌right-wing challenger to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in October's ‌presidential election, named Congressman Alfredo ‌Gaspar as his running mate on Wednesday.

The announcement follows weeks of ⁠uncertainty ​over Bolsonaro's ⁠choice, as the senator struggled to ⁠build alliances beyond his own Liberal ​Party (PL). A PL member, the 55-year-old ⁠Gaspar has represented the northeastern state ⁠of ​Alagoas in the lower house of Congress since 2023. ⁠He had previously served as ⁠secretary ⁠of public security in Alagoas.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026