Delhi Court declares Umed Singh proclaimed offender in MCOCA case linked with Nandu gang

Special Judge (MP-MLA) Prashant Kumar declared Umed Singh a Proclaimed Offender (PO) after considering the application moved by Delhi Police.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 21:27 IST
Delhi Court declares Umed Singh proclaimed offender in MCOCA case linked with Nandu gang
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday declared Umed Singh, who is absconding, a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in an MCOCA case linked with absconded gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan is also accused in this case. His regular application was rejected on August 3 by the Delhi High Court. Special Judge (MP-MLA) Prashant Kumar declared Umed Singh a Proclaimed Offender (PO) after considering the application moved by Delhi Police.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for Delhi Police and stated that Umed Singh is absconding and evading his arrest. " All the procedural requirements have been completed. The whereabouts of the accused are not known, as he is stated to have not been arrested before the process of law before this court. Therefore, considering the circumstances, the accused Umed Singh is declared a proclaimed offender in the present case," the Special Judge ordered on August 5.

There was a stay by the Delhi High Court on the process of declaring accused Umed Singh as a proclaimed offender. The High Court vacated the stay on 28.07.2026 as the petition was disposed of as not pressed. The court noted that, as stated by the prosecution, there is no stay in the said process of declaring accused Umed Singh as a proclaimed offender. The statement of the process server has been recorded on 30.05.2026.

Another application seeking permission to attach the properties of the accused has been filed on Wednesday. The court granted time to defence counsel to file a reply. The court has listed the application for hearing on August 6. This case is linked to the alleged organised crime syndicate being run by absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Delhi police had filed a charge sheet and several supplementary charge sheets under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against accused persons. Naresh Balyan was arrested in this case on December 4, 2024. (ANI)

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