RSS, Sangh-inspired organisations assist over 40,000 families in Assam flood relief operations

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers and Sangh-inspired organisations are continuing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit eastern Assam, assisting over 40,000 affected families across hundreds of villages. According to the RSS, 1,912 swayamsevaks have been engaged in rescue, relief, house rebuilding and cleaning activities for several weeks in the worst-affected districts of Sivasagar, Charideo and Jorhat, where thousands of families have been displaced by the recent floods.

The organisation said assistance has so far reached 40,168 families in 378 villages across the affected districts. In Sivasagar district, nearly 200 people from villages including Kakati Gaon, No. 2 Konwar Gaon, Nepali Khuti, Bihubar and Chetia Koibarta under the Betbari area were rescued and shifted to safer locations. Relief teams also distributed cooked food, drinking water, medicines, clothes and other essential supplies in Sundar Pukhuri, Bamun Pukhuri, Geleki and Rajabari.

In Jorhat district, relief materials including rice, sugar, porridge, dry food, baby food, biscuits, salt, drinking water, potatoes, clothes, bedding, candles, soap, alum, medicines and mosquito repellent coils were distributed in areas such as Elengmora, Katiram Chuk, Kulai Chuk, Nalia Chuk, Shenchowa Chuk and Charighoria Chuk. The RSS said that, in collaboration with the National Medicos Organisation (NMO), more than 50 medical camps have been organised in flood-affected areas to provide healthcare services to affected residents.

The organisation said volunteers initially used small boats to reach stranded villagers with food and drinking water before evacuating elderly people, women, children and the sick to safer places. Volunteers from Uttar Assam Prant are also assisting farmers in paddy transplantation and providing fodder and medicines for surviving livestock. The RSS said the relief work is being carried out under its service motto of "Nar Seva, Narayan Seva", with volunteers continuing humanitarian assistance to families affected by the floods in Assam. (ANI)