'Will work together to implement government schemes': Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi

Karnataka Cabinet Minister Basavaraj Rayareddi on Wednesday said that all ministers, MLAs and Congress leaders in Koppal district would work in coordination to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes and fulfil the expectations of the people. Speaking to reporters after reviewing district affairs with officials at the Koppal Inspection Bungalow, Rayareddi said the newly expanded Cabinet was committed to delivering efficient governance and strengthening the implementation of welfare programmes across Karnataka.

"In Koppal district, along with Minister Shivraj Tangadagi, MLA Raghavendra Hitnal, all other MLAs and senior and junior party leaders, we will work together in coordination to effectively implement government programmes. The people of the district have placed great expectations on us, and we understand that responsibility. We will work sincerely and collectively for their welfare," the minister said. Rayareddi's remarks come days after the Karnataka Cabinet expansion, in which several legislators were inducted as ministers to strengthen the state government's administrative functioning.

The minister said that office rooms had already been allotted to the newly inducted ministers in Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru and that they would formally assume charge by Monday. "Including me, all ministers will take charge of our rooms by Monday. From next Monday itself, the government will function more effectively with a full-fledged Cabinet," he said.

Expressing gratitude for his induction into the Cabinet, Rayareddi thanked AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for reposing faith in him. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, all senior party leaders, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for giving me the opportunity to serve as a Cabinet Minister," he said.

The minister also said the Cabinet meeting held earlier was his first as a member of the state Cabinet. "As per the directions of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, all ministers have been assigned districts to assess the prevailing drought situation. I have been given charge of Gadag district," he said.

Rayareddi announced that he would undertake a three-day tour of Gadag district from August 7 to assess crop damage and the drought situation on the ground. "Beginning August 7, I will conduct a three-day inspection of crop losses and drought conditions in Gadag district. Based on the assessment, necessary measures will be taken to support farmers and ensure timely government intervention," he said.

Karnataka has witnessed deficient rainfall in several districts this monsoon, raising concerns over crop damage, water availability and agricultural productivity. The state government has directed ministers to undertake field visits to assess the extent of damage and review relief measures in coordination with district administrations. Senior Congress leader Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur and other party leaders were also present during the meeting in Koppal. (ANI)