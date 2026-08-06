Nigerian forces rescue 308 kidnap victims, presidency says
Nigerian security forces have rescued 308 people in a joint operation, described by President Bola Tinubu as the largest same-day rescue operation in the country's history.
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigerian security forces have rescued 308 people abducted in separate attacks in northern Niger and Kwara states, in what President Bola Tinubu described as the largest same-day rescue operation carried out by a joint security team.
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