Nigerian forces rescue 308 kidnap victims, presidency says

Nigerian security forces have rescued 308 people in a joint operation, described by President Bola Tinubu as the largest same-day rescue operation in the country's history.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 12:53 IST
Nigerian forces rescue 308 kidnap victims, presidency says
Bola Tinubu
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian security ​forces have rescued 308 people abducted ​in separate attacks in northern ‌Niger and ​Kwara states, in what President Bola Tinubu described as the largest same-day rescue operation carried ‌out by a joint security team.

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