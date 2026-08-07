'Strict action needed against hate speech': Hanumangarhi Mahant Raju Das on Maulana Sajid Rashid's remarks

Hanumangarhi Temple's Mahant Raju Das on Thursday strongly condemned controversial remarks allegedly made by Maulana Sajid Rashid, urging the government to take stringent legal action against those making inflammatory statements targeting religious communities. Speaking to ANI, Raju Das alleged that Rashid's remarks were aimed at disturbing communal harmony and demanded strict enforcement of the law against hate speech.

Referring to the statements attributed to Rashid, Raju Das said, "Such remarks are unacceptable and hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Anyone attempting to create hatred or spread communal tension should face strict legal consequences." The Mahant alleged that Rashid had made provocative statements regarding the Ram Temple and Sanatan Dharma, and called for stringent action to deter similar incidents in the future.

Raju Das also urged the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to enact and enforce tougher laws against hate speech, stating that no individual should be allowed to make statements that could disturb public peace or incite communal discord. His remarks come amid renewed debate over inflammatory speeches by religious figures and public personalities, with several political and religious leaders demanding stricter action against hate speech irrespective of the community of the speaker.

The Ram Janmabhoomi issue has remained one of India's most sensitive socio-political matters for decades. In November 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the disputed land in Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram Temple while directing that an alternative five-acre plot be allotted for the construction of a mosque. The Ram Mandir was consecrated in January 2024, drawing devotees from across the country. Authorities have repeatedly appealed for restraint in public discourse on religious issues, stressing the need to maintain communal harmony and public order.

ANI has not independently verified the statements attributed to Maulana Sajid Rashid. There was no immediate response from Rashid or his representatives to Raju Das's remarks. (ANI)