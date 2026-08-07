Raipur schoolgirls represent Chhattisgarh at BRICS 2026 with rainwater harvesting project

Two students from Raipur have brought pride to Chhattisgarh by representing the state at the BRICS 2026 competition with an innovative project on rainwater harvesting, highlighting the role of future generations in addressing water conservation challenges. Vartika Patil, a Class 7 student, and Umeshwari Sahu, a Class 8 student of P.G. Umathe Vidyalaya in Raipur, showcased their project titled 'Building Sponge City Together', which is based on the concept of rainwater harvesting and sustainable urban water management.

The competition witnessed participation from students representing six states across India, with the duo emerging as Chhattisgarh's only representatives at the event. Their project focuses on the "sponge city" concept, an urban planning approach that enables cities to absorb, store and reuse rainwater through green infrastructure and improved drainage systems. The idea aims to reduce waterlogging during heavy rainfall while enhancing groundwater recharge and ensuring sustainable water use.

Speaking to ANI, student Umeshwari Sahu said participating in the competition was a valuable learning experience and expressed hope that the project could be developed further. "We represented Chhattisgarh at the BRICS 2026 competition, where we were the state's only participants. Students from six states across India took part. Our project focused on rainwater harvesting. Working on it gave us valuable learning, and we hope to develop this project further," she said. The participation reflects the growing emphasis on scientific innovation and environmental awareness among school students.

Water conservation has become an increasingly important issue in India as several regions face water scarcity, erratic rainfall and the effects of climate change. Rainwater harvesting is widely recognised as an effective method to replenish groundwater, reduce dependence on conventional water sources and improve water security. The success of the two students highlights the importance of encouraging young minds to develop practical, environment-friendly solutions to climate challenges. Their participation at an international platform such as BRICS 2026 also highlights the potential of school-level research and innovation in contributing to sustainable development and inspiring other students to pursue science-driven solutions for environmental conservation. (ANI)