Delhi government considering framework to facilitate private universities: Minister Ashish Sood

Speaking to ANI on the proposed private universities bill, Sood said the government is working towards creating an enabling framework that would allow private universities to function in Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 12:33 IST
Delhi government considering framework to facilitate private universities: Minister Ashish Sood
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood (Photo/Ani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is considering a proposal to facilitate the establishment and operation of private universities in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday. He also stated that there has been a widespread demand for such institutions in the city. Speaking to ANI on the proposed private universities bill, Sood said the government is working towards creating an enabling framework that would allow private universities to function in Delhi.

"For a long time, there was a demand that private universities should be allowed to function in Delhi. The government is thinking of facilitating the operation of private universities in Delhi," the minister said. The statement came amid discussions on a proposed legislation aimed at paving the way for private universities in the national capital, which has traditionally relied on central, state and deemed universities for higher education.

Delhi is home to some of the country's premier institutions, including the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. As per the UGC, a regular university is established directly by an act of Parliament or state legislature. A deemed or deemed-to-be university receives university-equivalent status from the government based on high academic standards. If implemented, the proposed move is expected to widen higher education opportunities, increase the number of institutions available to students and encourage private investment in the education sector. It could also help accommodate the growing demand for quality higher education among students in the national capital and neighbouring regions.

The minister, however, did not elaborate on the specific provisions that may be included in the bill. Details regarding the regulatory framework, eligibility criteria and oversight mechanism are also yet to be made public. The Delhi government's proposal marks a significant policy shift in the higher education landscape of the capital and is expected to receive closer attention as the draft legislation progresses. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026