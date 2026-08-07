Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned for day amid din, Lok Sabha passes MSME Amendment Bill

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 11 am on August 10 amid sloganeering as the opposition demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the police action against protesters on July 20. Amid ruckus in the House, Rajya Sabha chairperson CP Radhakrishnan urged both the ruling and the opposition camps to be seated. The House was adjourned for the day during the Question Hour.

In the Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition cannot dictate which minister to come to the House and when. In a strong-worded reply in the Lower House, Rijiju said, "Home Minister Amit Shah ka naam sun ke aatankwadi kaanp uththe hain" (Terrorists tremble at the mere mention of Home Minister Amit Shah's name.)

"When the discussion starts, you will not be able to listen. He is in Parliament for long hours. Opposition cannot dictate which minister should come. A concerned minister is present in the House," he added. After a nod from the Upper House, Lok Sabha today passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Bill provides for notifying a national digital platform for free and voluntary registration of an MSME, facilitates the State Governments to establish additional Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils by rationalising their composition, and decriminalises offences regarding contravention of certain provisions, replacing conviction-based fines with graded penalties by including a warning at the first instance

In the Upper House, the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, reiterated his demand for Minister Amit Shah's statement and claimed that the Chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, had issued a direction to Amit Shah; however, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted the claim. The Congress leader said, "You (the Chair) had asked the Home Minister to come and deliver a statement in the House. But they (the treasury benches) are not respecting your word and are insulting the House."

Objecting, Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition cannot decide which minister will come to the House and when. Amid allegations of not attending Parliament, he claimed that Home Minister Shah comes to the Parliament complex daily. The Union Minister said, "The LoP is misleading the House. There has been no direction by the Chair. I am saying this on the record: from the time Parliament begins in the morning till it ends at night, the Home Minister is in the Parliament. The minister responsible for the business before the House gives the reply. The opposition will not decide which minister is to come and when."

"There has been no direction issued for any minister to come to the House. You leave after 11 am, but the Home Minister stays. When the Home Minister will answer, you won't listen. They only disturb the House," he added. Earlier today, Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex demanding a statement from Amit Shah. Amid rain, the MPs carrying umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as "Amit Shah jawab do" (Answer Amit Shah). (ANI)