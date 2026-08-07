469 fishermen died, 160 went missing in Keralam sea incidents since 2015; nearly 48,000 rescued

A total of 469 fishermen lost their lives, and 160 went missing in sea-related incidents in Keralam between 2015-16 and 2025-26, according to official data. During the same period, authorities carried out over 5,000 rescue operations, saving the lives of 47,773 fishermen.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 14:51 IST
469 fishermen died, 160 went missing in Keralam sea incidents since 2015; nearly 48,000 rescued
Representative Image (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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According to data released by the office of the Keralam Fisheries Minister, as many as 469 fishermen lost their lives and 160 were reported missing in sea-related incidents in Kerala between 2015-16 and 2025-26. The data, compiled under the implementation of the Keralam Marine Fisheries Rescue (KMFR) programme, also highlights the scale of rescue efforts undertaken during the period. Authorities carried out 5,072 sea rescue operations over the 11 years, saving the lives of 47,773 fishermen.

According to the figures, the highest number of fishermen reported missing in a single year was recorded in 2017-18, when 29 fishermen went missing at sea. This was followed by 26 missing cases each in 2016-17 and 2021-22. The data further shows that 2025-26 recorded the highest annual death toll during the period under review, with 55 fishermen losing their lives in sea-related incidents. The previous highest was 54 deaths in 2023-24, followed by 49 fatalities in 2024-25.

Despite the rise in fatalities, rescue operations also reached their highest level in terms of lives saved. In 2025-26, authorities conducted 560 sea rescue operations, rescuing 6,556 fishermen, the highest number of lives saved in any single year during the 11 years. The year 2023-24 witnessed the highest number of rescue operations, with 618 missions carried out by rescue teams. These operations resulted in 5,741 fishermen being rescued. In 2022-23, authorities conducted 602 rescue operations and saved 5,902 fishermen.

The Keralam Marine Fisheries Rescue programme plays a key role in coordinating emergency response efforts for fishermen facing distress at sea. Rescue operations are undertaken with the support of the Fisheries Department, the Coast Guard, the Indian Navy, the Marine Enforcement Wing and other agencies, particularly during adverse weather conditions and emergencies. Keralam has one of India's largest fishing communities, with thousands of fishermen venturing into the Arabian Sea every day. The state's coastline frequently experiences rough weather, strong winds and high waves, particularly during the monsoon season, increasing the risk of accidents at sea. (ANI)

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