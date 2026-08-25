"Preliminary report expected soon": Civil Aviation Minister Naidu says AAIB probe underway into Delhi-Phuket flight incident

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said on Tuesday that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is currently investigating the Delhi-Phuket flight incident and that a preliminary report is expected soon, as the flight data recorder and the aircraft are intact and in the possession of the investigating agency. Speaking about the investigation, Naidu told reporters that the availability of the flight data recorder and the aircraft would help the authorities in conducting the probe.

"AAIB is presently taking up the investigation. Because everything is intact, the flight data recorder and everything is intact, and the plane is also in their possession, I believe that we can expect a preliminary report very early from now," he said. The Civil Aviation Minister also said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is holding consultations with stakeholders on regulations concerning substance use and ways to strengthen the policy in the future.

He added that "More importantly, in terms of substance use and everything, DGCA is also having stakeholder consultations right now on what the regulation says today and how we ensure there is a strict policy around this in the future as well. So, this consultation is going on right now." The AAIB is currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, while the DGCA consultation is focused on reviewing existing regulations and strengthening safeguards related to substance use in aviation.

The statement came after Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop over Odisha, leaving 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured. The Airbus A320 aircraft, bearing registration VT-EXO, subsequently stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members, comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

The development also comes amid a purported post-flight maintenance report of the aircraft that has revealed a series of technical warnings involving its hydraulic systems, flight controls and autopilot during the journey. The report lists repeated low-pressure alerts across the green, blue and yellow hydraulic systems, along with low fluid levels in the yellow and blue reservoirs. Autopilot disconnections were also recorded twice. (ANI)