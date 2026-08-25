"We just can't let our students down:" AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoles 31-year-old IIT student's death

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of a 31-year-old student at IIT Delhi, declaring that the establishment needs to introspect and fix the system so as not to let students down under critical circumstances.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 13:11 IST
"We just can't let our students down:" AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoles 31-year-old IIT student's death
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of a 31-year-old student in IIT Delhi, declaring that the establishment needs to introspect and fix the system so as not to let students down under critical circumstances. Reacting to news reports of student protests following the death of IIT Delhi student Rishikesh Kumar, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that more than 65 IIT students have committed suicide over the last five years, describing the situation as "alarming."

The former Delhi Chief Minister emphasised that the establishment must ensure students have access to support and a safe space to seek help when faced with difficult circumstances in the college. "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Rishikesh at IIT Delhi. There must be an impartial, and time-bound investigation, and all student concerns must be addressed. More than 65 IIT students have committed suicide in the last 5 years. The situation is alarming. We rightly take pride in the academic excellence of our IITs. But our measure of excellence cannot stop at ranks, grades, and placements. We must ensure that every student has access to support, someone to listen, and a safe space to seek help when things become difficult. We need to introspect and fix this system. We just can't let our students down," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal's remarks came after hundreds of students gathered on the IIT Delhi campus and held a sit-in protest, demanding an inquiry into Rishikesh Kumar's death and raising concerns over student support systems. The protests erupted after the 31-year-old MSc Physics student died on August 22 in IIT Delhi. According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, and the circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation. Following the incident, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi constituted a five-member External Inquiry Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the student's death, IIT Delhi sources told ANI.

The committee comprises former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar, who is an IIT Delhi alumnus and currently the Vice Chancellor of Sports University Haryana; Professor Pratap Sharma, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; two student representatives; and the IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as the secretary and convenor. The institute stated that the decision to constitute the external committee was taken following detailed discussions with student representatives.

It also announced measures to support Kumar's family, including reimbursement of medical expenses and financial assistance from its benevolent fund. Besides the inquiry, IIT Delhi plans to appoint an external Ombudsperson to address grievances that are not resolved through internal systems, with the mechanism to be finalised in consultation with student representatives. (ANI)

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