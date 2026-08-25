Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to chair State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme on August 27

The August 2026 edition of the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, held every month in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will be conducted on Thursday, August 27.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 14:47 IST
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to chair State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme on August 27
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/ Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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The August 2026 edition of the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, held every month in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will be conducted on Thursday, August 27. The SWAGAT programme, launched in 2003 under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is organised on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Citizens can submit their representations for the State SWAGAT programme in person on Thursday, August 27, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar. The Chief Minister will be present in person at the State SWAGAT on Thursday afternoon and hear the representations submitted by citizens.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Gujarat CM called upon the Gujarati diaspora at the 'Garvi Gujarat Global New Jersey' programme to partner in the State's development journey on the seventh day of his US visit, as per the release. He also interacted with young entrepreneurs and representatives from various sectors at the Young CEO Meet.

Presenting Gujarat's development journey to the Gujarati diaspora, the CM stated that the progress initiated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat has helped establish the State as a growth engine of the country. CM further stated that when PM Modi became Gujarat's Chief Minister in 2001, the State faced several challenges. Efforts were made to address issues related to electricity, water, roads, and coastal areas and set Gujarat on a new path of development, the release said.

He said that Gujarat is making a significant contribution to the country's economic growth today. While the State accounts for around 6 per cent of India's geographical area and about 5 per cent of its population, it contributes approximately 8.2 per cent to the country's GDP. The State aims to increase this contribution to over 10 per cent by 2030. (ANI)

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