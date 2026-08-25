Uttar Pradesh: BHU's Law Faculty celebrates high national rankings, prestigious recognition

The Faculty of Law, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), has reaffirmed its position as a leading institution for legal education and pro bono advocacy in India, achieving top ranks across major 2026 national assessments. In the India Today Best Colleges Survey 2026, the faculty secured the first rank nationwide in the 10 Best Value-for-Money Law Colleges with a leading Return on Investment (ROI) score of 78.53, while climbing to 13th overall among all law institutions with a composite score of 1428.1. The faculty also earned eighth position nationwide in the Week-Hansa Research Survey 2026, complementing BHU's standing as the third across India.

Furthermore, the Outlook Survey 2026 placed the Law Faculty at 11th nationally alongside BHU's second rank overall, while the IIRF Law Rankings 2026 positioned the faculty at 13th in India and third in Uttar Pradesh with an overall index score of 70.84. Beyond institutional scorecards, the faculty's historic contribution to clinical legal education and access to justice has received prominent acclaim in the Supreme Court of India's official report titled "Legal Aid Through Law Schools: A Report on Working of Legal Aid Cells in India" (October 2024), published by the Centre for Research and Planning.

The publication documented that BHU pioneered one of India's earliest clinical law courses in the early 1970s, establishing a model that integrated clinic-based legal aid under a retired judge, court visits, and practitioner internships. It further highlighted BHU's ongoing systemic impact through a 2017 Criminal Public Interest Litigation filed by its Legal Aid and Services Clinic in the Allahabad High Court, which successfully compelled the Government of Uttar Pradesh to raise daily wages for prisoners and commit to constructing additional correctional facilities to curb prison overcrowding. Praising these milestones, the Head and Dean of the Faculty of Law, Pradeep Kumar Singh, emphasised that BHU Law School will actively build upon this rich legacy during his tenure. He stated that the faculty's strategic priorities will focus on comprehensive infrastructure modernisation, promoting cutting-edge legal research, strengthening industry and judicial partnerships, and revitalising pro bono student initiatives.

Singh affirmed his commitment to uplift every academic and developmental benchmark under his leadership, ensuring the institution continues to enhance its rankings and prepare ethically grounded, world-class legal practitioners. (ANI)