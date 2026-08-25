Two dead from measles in Pennsylvania, state health department says

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 19:36 IST
Two dead from measles in Pennsylvania, state health department says

Two Pennsylvania residents have died due to measles, health officials said on Tuesday, the first such deaths in the state ‌in 35 years, with 393 cases of the disease reported across ‌28 counties so far in 2026. Both people were unvaccinated residents of Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which did not release additional details, citing privacy concerns.

"Because ⁠measles ​was largely eliminated ⁠in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease ⁠and don't fully understand the potential severity of the illness," said Secretary of ​Health Debra Bogen. Measles has surged in the United States this year, ⁠with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 2,777 confirmed cases nationwide as of ⁠August ​20.

The overall 2026 figures represent the highest number of U.S. cases in a single year since a major resurgence of the highly contagious ⁠disease in the period between 1989 and 1991, with more than 55,000 infections ⁠and 123 ⁠deaths. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

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