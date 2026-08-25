Delhi Govt steps in to tame onion, sugar prices

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to address potential price spikes for essential commodities across the capital. While officials confirmed there is currently no shortage of onions or sugar, the Delhi government has finalised a contingency plan to protect residents from market inflation. If retail prices rise further, the state government will procure onions and sugar directly from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED). The commodities will then be distributed across various locations in the capital at cost, with the Delhi government absorbing all transport and operational expenses.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Food and Supplies Department has been directed to prepare an action plan to sell NAFED-procured onions directly to consumers through localised distribution camps. Officials will track incoming onion shipments to ensure smooth supply chains and curb speculative hoarding in wholesale markets.

In line with central government guidelines, strict action will be taken against traders or suppliers holding sugar stocks beyond prescribed limits. Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised that the administration will not allow the financial burden of fluctuating market prices to fall on Delhi households, confirming that the department is finalising supply details for both essential goods. (ANI)