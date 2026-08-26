"Need systemic reform, not just resignations": IIT Delhi students demand independent Mental Health Cell after MSc student death

Students at IIT Delhi are demanding structural reforms in the institute's system of student welfare and mental health support, saying that repeated committees and administrative changes have failed to bring "concrete" change on the ground following the death of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Saksham, a second-year BTech student at IIT Delhi who is participating in the ongoing protest, said the agitation began after Kumar's death on August 22 and that students' key demands, including an independent probe, financial assistance to his family and a systemic overhaul, have not yet been addressed.

"Our core demands have largely not been accepted. Demands were raised regarding financial compensation, an independent investigation, and a free and fair systemic overhaul. On all these fronts, students feel that no concrete decisions have been made yet, which is why they are continuing with their protest," Saksham said. Rishikesh Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at IIT Delhi. Police have said that no suicide note was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.

Saksham said he had met Rishikesh twice through the institute's Purvanchal Community and described him as a helpful student with good leadership qualities. "He was just like any normal person, and in fact, he possessed good leadership qualities and a strong personality. So it never crossed our minds that he would take such a drastic step," he said.

According to Saksham, students are now seeking systemic changes rather than merely demanding the removal of individual administrators. "The reality is that every time an incident occurs, the administration simply claims that an investigation will be conducted and a committee will be set up. Every time, the same cycle repeats: a committee is formed, a report is submitted, everything goes on paper, but nothing concrete changes on the ground," he said.

He said students face pressure from academics, placements, internships and projects, and that their concerns need to be addressed before they reach a crisis point. "Students face immense pressure--mental stress, academic burden, placement pressure, internships, projects, and various other demands. When a student feels overwhelmed, the administration doesn't listen, and if their social support circle is weak, they feel pushed into a corner," Saksham said.

He called for the creation of an independent and dedicated Mental Health Cell at IIT Delhi where students facing mental health difficulties can seek support. "One concrete demand we are making is the creation of an independent, dedicated Mental Health Cell. This should be a separate body where any student facing mental health struggles can reach out and receive support, ensuring no one's grievances go unheard," he said.

Saksham also questioned whether administrative resignations alone could prevent future incidents, arguing that changes in individuals would not address what students see as systemic shortcomings. "If another suicide happens under the newly appointed Dean, what will we do? We will protest again. That raises a fundamental question: are we going to wait for another tragedy before demanding real systemic reform?" he said.

On the duration of the protest, Saksham said the students would continue their opposition until meaningful solutions were offered. "The goal of the protest is to achieve systemic solutions. As long as meaningful solutions are not offered, opposition will continue," he said.

However, he alleged that some political elements were attempting to steer the movement away from student welfare and mental health issues, saying students wanted the matter to remain focused on IIT Delhi. Meanwhile, the chairperson proposed for the external inquiry committee constituted by IIT Delhi to probe Rishikesh's death, former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, has recused himself from the panel, citing prior commitments, sources at IIT Delhi confirmed to ANI.

A new chairperson will be announced soon, sources said. The proposed five-member External Inquiry Committee, announced by IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee, included Ashok Kumar, AIIMS New Delhi psychiatry department head Prof Pratap Sharma, two student representatives and the institute's Registrar, who was to serve as secretary and convenor.

Some protesting students had objected to the composition of the committee and demanded that it be headed by a former High Court judge. IIT Delhi had said the external committee would examine the circumstances leading to the incident and identify further measures required to strengthen student support systems.

The institute has also proposed appointing an external ombudsperson to address student grievances that remain unresolved through existing internal mechanisms. According to IIT Delhi, Rishikesh joined the institute in July 2025 and was residing in a hostel on campus. The institute said that after concerns were raised by fellow students following the Holi festivities earlier this year, he was referred to the institute hospital and subsequently underwent around a month of treatment at a specialised hospital.

The institute said his requests to withdraw from the second and third semesters were approved and that he received counselling and treatment support in July and August. Students have been protesting on the IIT Delhi campus since Kumar's death, demanding an independent probe, resignation of the Dean of Student Welfare and financial assistance for his family, among other demands. (ANI)