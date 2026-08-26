From Climate Risk to Growth: ADB Maps New Investment Strategy for Pakistan’s Agribusiness Sector

Pakistan's agribusiness sector is facing a difficult combination of climate shocks, weak productivity, inadequate infrastructure and limited investment, threatening an industry that remains fundamental to the country's economy and food security. An Asian Development Bank assessment finds that agriculture contributes nearly 23.5% of Pakistan's GDP and employs around 40% of its workforce, making agricultural reform critical not only for farmers but also for jobs, exports, food prices and rural development.

The central message is that Pakistan has considerable agricultural potential but captures too little value from it. Climate risks are increasing faster than investment in resilience, while weak processing, storage, finance and technology prevent businesses from moving into higher-value markets. ADB argues that government reforms must therefore bring together three objectives: making agribusiness more competitive, sustainable and climate-resilient.

Climate shocks are becoming an economic threat

Pakistan's vulnerability was dramatically demonstrated by the 2022 floods, which caused more than $15 billion in losses and damaged around 4.4 million acres of crops. Floods, droughts, extreme heat and changing rainfall are increasingly affecting production, logistics and farmers' incomes.

The long-term economic implications are serious. Without sufficient adaptation, climate-related losses across agriculture and industry could reach 7%–8% of GDP by 2030 and potentially 17% by 2050.

Yet investment remains far below what is required. Pakistan's climate and development investment requirements for 2023–2030 are estimated at $348 billion, including about $152 billion for adaptation and resilience. Climate finance has largely focused on mitigation and energy, while agriculture receives less than 10%.

For policymakers, this means irrigation modernization, flood protection, climate-resilient seeds, agricultural insurance and early-warning systems should be treated as economic infrastructure. Development partners can play an important role by combining concessional funding with private capital rather than relying entirely on public budgets.

Low productivity and food losses weaken competitiveness

Pakistan also needs to produce more value from its existing land, water and workforce. Agricultural labor productivity has increased by only around 0.7%, compared with a regional average of 2.8%. Wheat yields average approximately 3.11 tons per hectare, while rice yields stand at about 2.67 tons per hectare.

Investment in innovation remains limited. Public agricultural research and development expenditure is only around 0.18% of agricultural GDP, while adoption of climate-smart agriculture remains relatively low. Modern irrigation, precision farming, drones, artificial intelligence-based advisory services, climate-resilient seeds and mechanization could substantially improve productivity.

Losses after harvest are another major economic drain. Weak cold storage, transportation and processing contribute to post-harvest losses of around 20%–40% across agricultural value chains, with annual food losses estimated at roughly $2 billion.

Pakistan also processes only about 3% of its fruit and vegetable production, while around 6% is exported. Less than 5% of horticultural SMEs possess major international certifications. Investment in testing laboratories, traceability, refrigeration, grading, packaging and food-safety certification could therefore reduce losses while opening higher-value export markets.

Private capital needs stronger incentives and lower risks

Financing remains one of the biggest obstacles to agribusiness transformation. Only around 5% of agribusiness investment comes from private sources, compared with about 12% in Bangladesh.

SMEs face particularly difficult conditions. Banks can demand collateral exceeding 125% of the loan amount, while repayment periods can be as short as one year. That financing structure is poorly suited to cold storage, machinery, processing and certification investments that may require three to five years to generate returns.

ADB recommends establishing a national Agribusiness Investment Fund combining government, development-partner and private capital. Green bonds, sustainability-linked finance, credit guarantees, warehouse-receipt financing and dedicated climate-smart agriculture credit lines could provide additional investment channels.

Public-private partnerships could mobilize capital for irrigation, cold chains, processing facilities and rural infrastructure. A proposed PPP Investment Readiness Facility could help prepare bankable projects, while viability-gap financing could make investments commercially feasible in poorer and climate-vulnerable regions.

For private companies, this creates opportunities in agri-tech, irrigation, renewable energy, cold storage, logistics, processing, agricultural finance, insurance, certification and digital traceability. However, policy uncertainty, fragmented markets and climate exposure remain significant investment risks.

Inclusion and implementation will decide the outcome

Agribusiness reform also has a major inclusion dimension. Women account for more than 65% of Pakistan's agricultural labor, yet fewer than 2% of women farmers hold legal land titles. This restricts their ability to obtain credit, provide collateral, adopt technology and move from agricultural labor into business ownership.

ADB proposes women-led agribusiness incubation hubs, tailored finance and insurance, digital extension services and improved land titling. These measures could turn an underused workforce into a larger source of entrepreneurship and productivity.

For government, the wider priority is implementation. ADB recommends stronger federal-provincial coordination, digital monitoring, climate-smart budget tagging and a National Agribusiness Transformation Committee. Short-term action should concentrate on food-safety laboratories, certification, climate-smart farming and insurance. Medium-term investment should expand mechanization, processing and women-led enterprises, while longer-term reforms should institutionalize climate finance, modern irrigation, agricultural investment funds and weather-index insurance.

The report ultimately presents climate adaptation as an economic opportunity. If Pakistan can combine public reform, development finance and private investment, agribusiness could move from recurring climate losses and low-value production toward a stronger engine of exports, jobs, food security and inclusive rural growth.