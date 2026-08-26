AERA issues revised tariff order for Hyderabad Airport, introduces User Development Fee

Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) on Wednesday issued a revised tariff order for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 12:02 IST
AERA issues revised tariff order for Hyderabad Airport, introduces User Development Fee
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) on Wednesday issued a revised tariff order for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. AERA issued the tariff order for the fourth control period for April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031 for the airport, applicable from September 1.

As per the AERA order, the airport has introduced a User Development Fee (UDF). For domestic passengers arriving at the Hyderabad Airport, the UDF has been fixed at Rs 220 and for international passengers at Rs 440, from September 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. For departing domestic passengers, the UDF will be Rs 515 as compared to Rs 1030 for international passengers.

The UDF for arriving domestic passengers will eventually reduce to Rs 175 from November 1, 2029 to March 31, 2031 and for international passengers to Rs 390 from April 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031. The UDF for departing domestic passengers will eventually reduce to Rs 415 from November 1, 2029 to March 31, 2031 and for international passengers to Rs 915 from April 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031.

Meanwhile, children under the age of two years; holders of Diplomatic Passport; airline crew on duty including sky marshals and airline crew on board for the particular flight only, excluding Dead Head Crew or ground personnel; persons travelling on official duty on aircraft operated by Indian Armed Forces; persons travelling on official duty for United Nations Peace Keeping Missions; and transit/ transfer passengers are exempted from the UDF. The AERA has revised the landing charges for domestic flights to Rs 435 per 1000 kg and for international flights to Rs 630 per 1000 kg for a period from September 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

Meanwhile, parking charges of Rs 17 per 1000 kg will be levied for remote stand and Rs 34 per 1000 kg for contact stand till March 31, 2027. (ANI)

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