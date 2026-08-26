Delhi: Digital stalker arrested for creating fake Instagram IDs to harass woman in Delhi

The Cyber Police Station of Delhi's North-East District has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly creating multiple fake Instagram accounts in a woman's name and using them to harass and defame her, police said.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 12:03 IST
Delhi: Digital stalker arrested for creating fake Instagram IDs to harass woman in Delhi
Arrested accused in the case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Cyber Police Station of Delhi's North-East District has arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly creating multiple fake Instagram accounts in a woman's name and using them to harass and defame her, police said. According to police, a case was registered following a complaint by a woman resident of North-East Delhi, who alleged that an unknown person was harassing and mentally torturing her through social media.

The accused allegedly created fake Instagram accounts using the complainant's name and photographs and used them to send obscene material to her husband and acquaintances with the alleged intention of defaming her and causing mental harassment. During the investigation, the Cyber Police Station conducted a technical probe and obtained the registration details of the suspected Instagram accounts from Meta. Analysis of the information revealed that the accounts were being created and operated using a mobile number registered in the name of Jeetu Kumar, police said.

Acting on the technical leads, a police team conducted raids and apprehended Jeetu Kumar, son of Dinbandhu and a resident of New Ashok Nagar, Delhi. One mobile phone allegedly used in the commission of the offence was also recovered from his possession. During interrogation, police said it was revealed that the accused was known to the victim and had allegedly been following her since 2022.

Police alleged that he created multiple fake Instagram IDs using the woman's name and photograph as profile pictures, creating an impression that the accounts belonged to her. The accused allegedly used the accounts to send obscene material to people known to the woman. Police said that whenever the fake accounts were reported to Meta and taken down, the accused allegedly created new accounts and continued the activity, causing distress to the complainant.

Police said the accused has no previous involvement in any criminal case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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