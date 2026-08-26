"Hard to comprehend what Owaisi thinks of himself": Union Minister Giriraj Singh hits out at AIMIM chief for questioning court ruling on hijab

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for objecting to the Allahabad High Court's ruling on the disallowance of hijab in educational institutions, asserting that anyone who wishes to live in India must abide strictly by the Constitution. Responding to Owaisi's claim that the judicial verdict amounted to interference in the community's affairs, Singh questioned the AIMIM leader's regard for the judiciary and the rule of law.

"Owaisi ji's statements are truly astonishing. It is hard to comprehend what Owaisi thinks of himself. Are they people who respect the Constitution of India, or are they people who act against the Constitution? If the Supreme Court or the High Court gives a verdict to their liking, then it is acceptable to them. But if it isn't, they will oppose the Supreme Court, the High Court, or any court of law," Singh told reporters. "I say this repeatedly. Owaisi ji, if you prioritise Sharia law alone, then let the Muslims across the country declare that in cases of theft--where Islam prescribes cutting off the hand--let hands be amputated. At that time, you seek protection under the IPC sections, but at this moment, you take offence? This will not be tolerated in this country. If one wishes to live in India, one must abide strictly by the Constitution of India," the Union Minister added.

The minister's remarks come after AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday strongly criticised the Allahabad High Court's order, terming the judgement an "attack on Islam". Addressing the grand Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen gathering held at the party headquarters in Darussalam on Tuesday, the AIMIM chief said, "A judgment came from the Allahabad High Court. A girl was wearing a hijab to school, and the Court ruled that one cannot wear a hijab. I disagree with this High Court judgment; I do not concur with it. The Sabarimala case is already before the Supreme Court, where nine judges are deciding what is essential. Today's verdict violates Articles 25 and 19 of the Indian Constitution. Who are you to decide what is essential to Islam? Girls are wearing hijab on their heads, not on their minds. It is an attack on Islam."

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday observed that the petitioner failed to present any religious scriptures or material to prove that wearing a scarf is an "essential" part of her religion, without which her faith would be affected. The court also noted that in the photographs, other students from the same religious community were seen not wearing scarves. The court stated that as long as a dress code is uniform, made in good faith, non-discriminatory, and aimed at maintaining discipline and institutional identity, the determination of the uniform falls primarily within the jurisdiction of the school. The court clarified that even if the student had been wearing a scarf in lower classes without hindrance, it does not grant her a permanent or enforceable right to compel the school to change its uniform policy.

The petitioner student had passed her High School (Class 10) from the same school and sought admission into Class 11. She claimed that she had been wearing a scarf over her school uniform since Class 6 and no objection had ever been raised. However, at the time of admission to Class 11, the school management stated that wearing a scarf was a violation of the dress code and refused her admission on those grounds. (ANI)