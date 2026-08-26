Manipur CM meets Amit Shah, says Union Home Minister will visit state in October

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and said that he discussed several issues concerning the state. In a post on X, CM Khemchand emphasised that, during the meeting, Shah assured that the Centre will work to fulfil the aspirations and wishes of the people of the state.

"Called on the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji, at his official residence in New Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning Manipur. The Hon'ble Home Minister assured me that the Central Government will fulfil the wishes and aspirations of the people of the State," he said. The CM further said that Shah will visit Manipur in the first week of October to lay the foundation stone for the new Senapati Medical College.

"I invited Shri Amit Shah ji to visit the State and he has agreed to visit Manipur in the first week of October to lay the foundation stone for the new Senapati Medical College and to review other developmental projects in the State," he said. "Shri Amit Shah Ji gave a patient hearing to all the issues relating to the State and lauded our Government for successfully resuming the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service and ensuring free movement along National Highway-2," the Manipur CM said.

On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh thanked the Naga and Kuki communities for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth movement of public transport along NH-2. Speaking at the 45th Hawkers' Day celebration, the Chief Minister said that cooperation between the communities is a vital step toward restoring peace, normalcy, and connectivity in the state. He noted that local MLAs and district authorities had intervened after an incident in Taphou village, helping to ensure that vehicles could move freely.

Public transport on the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati route has now continued for a fourth consecutive day. Around 300 passengers travelled on Wednesday in five buses and nine Winger vehicles, bringing the total number of passengers travelling from Imphal to roughly 900. Singh added that dialogue between communities is the key to lasting peace and development in Manipur. He also stressed that protecting the state's integrity is a collective responsibility shared by all communities.

The Hawkers' Association submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, who assured them that their proposal for a corpus fund will be discussed in the next cabinet meeting. (ANI)