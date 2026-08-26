NDRF keeps close watch on situation arising out of flash flood in Nepal

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is keeping a close watch on the situation arising out of a flash flood in Nepal and the possibility of a flood wave travelling downstream through the Gandak river, with teams deployed in vulnerable areas of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, according to an NDRF press release. As per the Advisory of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and media reports, a sudden rise in river water level in the Trishuli river at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border, due to suspected GLOF activity near the Nepal-China border, has been reported.

According to the release, the flood wave is likely to travel downstream in the Gandak River. Local authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh near the India-Nepal border along the Gandak River have been advised to remain alert and maintain close monitoring of the situation. Keeping in view the anticipated floods in the Gandak River due to the flash flood incident in Nepal, NDRF is on high alert.

The Chief Minister of Bihar has taken stock of the situation, especially along the Gandak River. After assessment, two NDRF teams have been dispatched for deployment in West Champaran and Muzaffarpur. A total of nine teams are deployed in Bihar. The State Government of Bihar is closely monitoring the situation and, in case of requirement, additional NDRF teams will be deployed, said the release.

The situation in Uttar Pradesh is also under close watch by the State Government. One additional NDRF team has been deployed in District Kushinagar, which is likely to be impacted due to its close vicinity to the Gandak River. Overall, 11 teams are deployed in UP for Flood Warning and Response (FWR) operations. NDRF, in close coordination with the State Governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and the CWC, is keeping a close watch on the situation. Additional teams are on standby for emergent requirements in case of any unforeseen situation. (ANI)