"Benefitted from his guidance on variety of issues": Union MoS Jayant Chaudhary calls on PM Modi

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 19:49 IST
"Benefitted from his guidance on variety of issues": Union MoS Jayant Chaudhary calls on PM Modi
Union MoS Jayant Chaudhary calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/@jayantrld/X). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital. In an X post, Chaudhary said that he met the Prime Minister today and benefited from his guidance on a variety of issues, ranging from skill competitions and outcome-based finance to agriculture.

"Met our Prime Minister today and benefited from his guidance on a variety of issues, from skill competitions, outcome-based finance to agriculture! He stressed thinking creatively on solutions and policy matters and the positive impacts when jan bhagidari is secured toward good governance," Chaudhary said. Earlier this month, Jayant Chaudhary urged domestic and international stakeholders to bridge institutional gaps, develop innovative funding pathways, and build seamless procedural equivalence to fulfill the ambitious target of sending 50,000 skilled Indian workers to Japan.

Addressing the gathering at the India-Japan Stakeholder Consultation on Skill Development: Shaping the Next Chapter of Bilateral Human Resource Cooperation, the minister emphasised that while deep cultural affinity and mutual respect exist between the citizens of both nations, government-to-government mobility channels need to overcome procedural hurdles to match the scale of India's demographic dividend with Japan's workforce needs. "I won't dwell on the technical aspects of where we want to go and what progress has been made between how we are able to fulfill the demand for skilled young people in Japan and our tremendous scale and reach within India and our demographic dividend. It requires many, many such conversations for us to be successful in this endeavor, in this imperative," he said.

Pointing to the core bottleneck in expanding mobility for skilled workers trained in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics, Chaudhary highlighted that administrative alignment between institutions remains the primary challenge. "The challenge is for institutions to understand each other. Because they have different rules, procedure, protocol, institutional legacy biases. So that is a greatest challenge that is encumbering our ambition in our new partnership, as we heard our Prime Minister enunciate so clearly, that 50,000 figure is a challenge, it is an ambition. And as the Ambassador pointed out, our numbers through the government-to-government channels have not fulfilled that aspiration. But it is also not a cap," the MoS added. (ANI)

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