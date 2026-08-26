Mannalal Rawat takes charge as BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha national president

Bharatiya Janata Party Udaipur MP Mannalal Rawat on Wednesday assumed charge as the national president of the BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Juel Oram, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey, BJP National Organiser V Satish, former national president Sameer Oraon, Union Minister Savitri Thakur, MP Nagendra, Mukesh Bhai Rathwa and other senior party leaders, office-bearers and workers were present at the charge-taking ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Mannalal Rawat said the country is rapidly transforming under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the tribal community is moving strongly towards the mainstream of development. He said that along with development, special attention is being given to the preservation of tribal heritage and culture. He added that the government is working with a saturation approach to ensure that the tribal community receives the full benefits of welfare schemes.

Rawat said several initiatives have been undertaken for tribal development and to commemorate Tribal Pride Day and programmes associated with Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He said the goal is to ensure the full participation of the tribal community in building a developed India by 2047. Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played an important role in ensuring that central government schemes reach the last person. He said the BJP government has prioritised the development of tribal communities, with special focus on expanding housing, electricity, water and other basic facilities in tribal areas.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Juel Oram said the tribal community has received significant representation in the Central government. He said the Modi government has undertaken unprecedented initiatives for the development and empowerment of tribal communities and called upon party workers to ensure their active participation in the vision of a developed India. BJP National Organiser V Satish said the Scheduled Tribe Morcha is one of the important fronts of the party and plays a key role in taking the organisation and government policies to tribal communities. He stressed the need to strengthen the organisation's reach at every tribal booth, particularly in booths with a large number of Scheduled Tribe voters.

He also highlighted sickle cell anaemia as a serious health challenge facing tribal communities and stressed the need for large-scale efforts for its timely detection, tracking and prevention. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Mannalal Rawat thanked the party's top leadership and senior leaders. He said he would discharge his new responsibility with dedication and commitment and work to further strengthen the Scheduled Tribe Morcha across the country and expand the organisation's reach among tribal communities. (ANI)