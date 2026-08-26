Ignores farmers, BC quota : YSRCP chief YS Jagan tears into coalition govt

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday tore into the coalition government over its inefficiency in chalking out a contingency plan to mitigate the drought conditions prevailing in the state, its attempt to play the old game on BC quota in local body elections, and termed police personnel peddling ganja a most heinous crime. Speaking to the media persons here, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that while there has been an average rainfall deficit of 51 per cent in the past two months and farmers are worried about the kharif crop, Chandrababu Naidu has remained silent and no assurance has come from the government on any alternative measures, which shows its lack of concern for agriculture.

"It was Chandrababu who encouraged litigation when the YSRCP government wanted to go ahead with reservation for BCs, and now he is playing the same game with polls nearing. But we were ahead of time and gave more than the quota to BCs," he said in its party release. On the Addanki incident, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it shows the state of law and order, with police personnel in an inebriated condition hitting an auto and injuring its inmates, while ganja, liquor and police uniforms were found in the boot of the car in which they were travelling.

The government tried to cover up the incident, with the DSP, SP and the FIR giving different versions. But the incident shows how deep-rooted the nexus between political, police and other players is and how ganja peddling is going on in an organised manner, he added in its party release. "Chandrababu has dismantled the carefully nurtured mechanism of RBKs and farmer welfare measures like free crop insurance, e-cropping and continuous monitoring of market dynamics, and has left the agriculture sector in the lurch. No contingency plan was unveiled and no efforts were made to come to the rescue of farmers during the kharif season. Distribution of seeds for alternative crops did not begin, nor did the government spell out how it intends to fight the El Nino effect," he added.

He further informed, "On the one hand, while not extending help to farmers in any form, he has been allowing water to be drawn by the neighbouring State from Srisailam, ignoring Pothireddypadu and stalling the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, leaving Rayalaseema high and dry. Even Nagarjuna Sagar waters are being taken away through lift irrigation projects by the neighbouring State, while Chandrababu has remained a mute spectator, which shows his anti-farmer stand." It was stated in Parliament in a written reply that during 2022-23 there were 1.18 crore applications for crop insurance, while the number has now fallen to 40 lakh, as per the party release.

"When it comes to the BC quota, we have always stood with them, and their representation was more than what was promised in economic, political and social forums, with BCs being major beneficiaries of all welfare schemes. In all, Rs 1.82 lakh crore was given to BCs under various schemes. Even in the legislature, local bodies and Corporation Chairperson posts, we gave them a lion's share. Chandrababu, on the other hand, was found wanting when it came to representation. He did not send a single BC MP to the Rajya Sabha during his term, while we sent four BCs out of the 11 available seats. We also backed 50 per cent reservation for women," he added. Targeting the Chandrababu government in the state, he added, "Chandrababu has been vindictive towards BC leaders and has been arresting them in false cases, from S Appalaraju to Chinthada Ravi and Virupakshi. Fee reimbursement dues have placed many BC students in a quandary as they are unable to get their certificates."

"While we had put in place strict enforcement to check the drug menace in the State during our term, the Addanki incident shows how the drug mafia is functioning now. The top brass have given varied and different versions that lack coherence, while the police personnel have merely been placed under VR even though the alleged crime is of an unpardonable nature," he said. On the ensuing local body elections and surveys, he said all of them reflect the poor governance of the coalition and show how vexed people are with Chandrababu and his policies. (ANI)