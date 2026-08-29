India's testing standards, quality gaining global recognition: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

India's testing facilities, standards and quality are gaining global acceptance, with laboratories in the country receiving testing samples from several nations, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said after inaugurating the new building of the National Test House (NTH) in Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 20:43 IST
India's testing standards, quality gaining global recognition: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's testing facilities, standards and quality are gaining global acceptance, with laboratories in the country receiving testing samples from several nations, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said after inaugurating the new building of the National Test House (NTH) in Bengaluru. Joshi said NTH was gaining growing trust and recognition globally, with many countries now accepting Indian laboratories for testing.

"Testing samples from countries including Sri Lanka, Dubai and Bhutan were being sent to NTH, demonstrating its potential to emerge as a major global testing institution," he said. The minister further said that as India's testing system gains global trust, NTH should be prepared to support the country's growing manufacturing and export sectors more effectively.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the 13th country whose measurement standards have received global recognition, Joshi said, adding that more countries around the world were accepting these standards. He said this was an important achievement reflecting India's capability, reliability and growing leadership in the field of metrology.

Joshi said India was rapidly strengthening its manufacturing sector, citing solar water-heater testing in Chennai, growth in defence exports and private space launches. He said the NTH's journey towards a developed India and a globally competitive and quality-driven Atmanirbhar Bharat was unique.

"Through new NTH centres and specialised testing facilities, world-class infrastructure was being brought closer to consumers, MSMEs, start-ups and industries", he said. Joshi reiterated the government's commitment to improving the quality and trust in Indian products under the concept of "Zero Defect, Zero Effect".

With opportunities emerging in manufacturing, industry and exports, he said there was a need to ensure that design, manufacturing and testing were all carried out in India. Several advanced testing facilities were also dedicated to the nation on the occasion. NTH scientists, engineers and professionals who have contributed to strengthening India's quality and testing system were honoured with the NTH Annual Excellence Awards.

Union Ministers of State BL Verma and Shobha Karandlaje, among others, were present. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi has been very positive towards Nepal: Nepali Finance Minister Wagle

PM Modi has been very positive towards Nepal: Nepali Finance Minister Wagle

Global
2
Tripartite agreement signed between SAI, BAI, SAA for establishment of swimming NCoE at Amingaon Sports Complex

Tripartite agreement signed between SAI, BAI, SAA for establishment of swimm...

Global
3
PM Modi has been very positive towards Nepal: Nepali Foreign Minister Wagle

PM Modi has been very positive towards Nepal: Nepali Foreign Minister Wagle

Global
4
Doiwala Kings unveil squad, captain for Dehradun T20 League 2026

Doiwala Kings unveil squad, captain for Dehradun T20 League 2026

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Secret Lives of Roots: Dataset Reveals How Plants Persist, Spread and Rebuild After Disturbance

Central Asia’s Carbon Problem Starts With How Much Energy Its Economy Wastes

The Next Health Emergency Will Test Whether COVID-19 Actually Changed Healthcare

A Healthier Future for Women: WHO Unveils South-East Asia’s Reproductive Care Strategy to 2030

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026