The Next Health Emergency Will Test Whether COVID-19 Actually Changed Healthcare

The defining failure of many health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic was not the absence of a single resource. It was the collapse of multiple capacities at the same time: hospital space tightened, staff became unavailable or exhausted, supply chains faltered and non-COVID care was pushed aside, turning a public-health emergency into a wider test of institutional resilience.

In an editorial titled "Challenges That Health Care Systems Faced During and After the COVID-19 Pandemic," published in Healthcare, Dimitris Zavras of the University of West Attica examines what those failures mean for health reform after the crisis. His key argument is that resilience must be built across the entire system rather than treated as a temporary emergency-response function.

The Pandemic Showed That Health-System Capacity Is More Than Beds and Ventilators

COVID-19 overwhelmed healthcare systems because demand rose faster than their ability to reorganize. Nearly all countries experienced sudden surges in patient numbers, forcing hospitals to confront shortages not only of beds and medical equipment, but also of personnel capable of operating under extreme and prolonged pressure.

The editorial organizes emergency preparedness around three core priorities: space, staff and supplies. Hospitals needed the ability to expand intensive-care capacity, redeploy clinical and non-clinical workers, and maintain reliable access to medicines and equipment. These were not separate problems; shortages in one area weakened the usefulness of the others.

The pandemic also made the healthcare workforce itself a critical point of vulnerability. Many health workers became infected, some died, and large numbers experienced psychological strain and emotional exhaustion. For policymakers, this turns workforce protection into a form of infrastructure policy: resilience depends on recruitment, retention, mental-health support, training and flexible staffing arrangements long before the next emergency arrives.

The Hidden Damage Came From Care That Never Happened

COVID-19's impact extended far beyond patients infected with the virus. Essential services were disrupted across almost every country, creating a second layer of health damage through delayed treatment, missed diagnoses and postponed care.

The editorial reports that most disruptions involved a 5–50 percent reduction or alteration in service provision or utilization, while severe disruptions exceeded 50 percent. No service category remained completely unaffected, although emergency services experienced comparatively less disruption.

On the demand side, 76 percent of countries reported reductions in outpatient attendance, driven partly by lockdown restrictions and financial hardship. On the supply side, cancellation of elective services was the most commonly cited cause of disruption, reported by 66 percent of countries, alongside staff redeployment, facility closures and supply-chain problems.

This is one of the pandemic's most important policy lessons. A health system cannot be called resilient if it succeeds in treating one emergency while allowing chronic disease management, maternal health, routine diagnostics or other essential services to collapse around it.

The disruption also damaged progress toward universal health coverage, while unmet needs created health consequences that could persist after the immediate crisis passed. For developing countries, where baseline access may already be uneven, such interruptions can deepen existing inequalities and erase years of gradual gains in service coverage.

Digital Health Accelerated Fast, but Tech Cannot Fix Weak Systems by Itself

One lasting shift from the pandemic was the rapid expansion of telemedicine and other forms of remote care. Faced with movement restrictions and overloaded facilities, many systems substituted in-person consultations with digital services and altered medicine-dispensing practices to maintain continuity.

The editorial argues that post-pandemic healthcare will increasingly combine preventive care, remote delivery and deeper technological integration. However, it also makes clear that digital transformation introduces its own problems, including technical capacity constraints, privacy concerns, rapid deployment risks and difficult ethical decisions around scarce resources.

Technology can strengthen resilience only when underlying systems are capable of using it well. Telemedicine is less useful where connectivity is weak, health records are fragmented or patients lack digital access. Data platforms are only as effective as the institutions responsible for maintaining, sharing and protecting the information they contain.

For governments and development agencies, the investment case therefore extends beyond software. Digital health requires interoperable information systems, cybersecurity, workforce training, clear governance rules and access strategies that prevent remote care from becoming another source of inequality.

The same applies to private investment. Technology providers have significant opportunities in telehealth, diagnostics, supply-chain management and health data systems, but the strongest long-term solutions will likely be those designed around integration with public systems rather than stand-alone digital products.

The Real Reform Agenda Is Resilience Across the Entire System

The editorial argues that pandemic preparedness cannot remain a narrow emergency-management function. Resilient health systems depend on five connected foundations: robust financing, effective governance, adequate resources and service delivery, comprehensive data systems, and a supportive political and socioeconomic environment.

The systems perspective explains why COVID-19 produced such uneven outcomes. Healthcare operates inside broader political, social and economic environments. Financing decisions affect staffing; governance affects procurement; public communication affects trust; inequality affects access; and fragmented data systems weaken the ability to respond quickly to changing conditions.

The article also stresses the importance of credible political leadership, multisectoral coordination, interoperable information systems and transparent crisis communication. These are less visible than new hospitals, but they can determine whether physical capacity is mobilized efficiently when uncertainty rises.

For low- and middle-income countries, the challenge is particularly difficult. Maintaining surge capacity, workforce reserves and strategic stockpiles can appear expensive when routine health budgets are already constrained. Yet the pandemic showed that underinvestment in preparedness carries far greater costs when a crisis forces governments into emergency spending while normal healthcare deteriorates.

It should be noted that the article is an editorial synthesis rather than a new empirical study. It does not provide a formal comparative dataset or quantify which interventions deliver the highest return. Its contribution is to connect evidence from multiple sources into a broader argument about how health systems should think about resilience.

This leaves several questions open. How much spare capacity should systems maintain in normal times? Which investments provide the greatest resilience gains in poorer countries? How can governments prevent political attention and preparedness funding from fading as memories of COVID-19 recede? And how should resilience itself be measured before the next emergency reveals whether reforms worked?

The strongest insight is that preparedness should no longer be understood as the ability to respond after crisis begins. It is the ability to keep a health system functioning while the crisis is unfolding.