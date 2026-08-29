HRFP urges fair trial and protection for Amir Masih, his family, and Christian community amid blasphemy allegations

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) is closely monitoring the arrest of Amir Masih, a Christian resident of Dhala Sharif, near Nowshera Virkan in District Gujranwala, following allegations concerning a video shared on social media. Amir Masih, son of Emmanuel Masih, was arrested on 11 August 2026, which coincided with Pakistan's National Minority Day. According to the police record, FIR No. 1189/26 was registered at Police Station Nowshera Virkan under Sections 295-A, 295-C and 298 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint was filed by Jawad Mustafa, with Rizwan Ali and Muhammad Ramzan stating that on 10 August 2026, at approximately 11:00 a.m., they were present at Arshad PCO in Dera Chowk when Amir Masih arrived and allegedly made remarks that they considered offensive to their religious beliefs. The First Information Report (FIR) also refers to a video allegedly posted or shared through social media. According to the police complaint, the video contained Christian and Islamic religious imagery accompanied by Punjabi dialogue that the complainants interpreted as making a religious comparison. HRFP emphasizes that these claims remain allegations and have not been independently verified.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan has been closely following the case from its early stages through fact-finding, advocacy and engagement with the victim's family and relevant stakeholders, including efforts to explore possible assistance for Amir Masih and his family. HRFP's fact-finding team has gathered information through meetings with family members, witnesses, police officials and neighbors including Waris Masih and Arif Masih, the brothers of Amir Masih. As Waris Masih revealed while being interviewed by the HRFP Fact-Finding Team, his status as a bonded laborer, his fleeing, and the threats of taking action against him and his family could not be excluded from the blasphemy allegations.

HRFP stresses that the registration of an FIR does not constitute proof of guilt. The authenticity, origin and ownership of the social media account and the alleged video should be thoroughly determined, examined, including whether the account was operated by Amir Masih or may have been hacked, compromised or otherwise misused. The complete video, its context, purpose and intended meaning, as well as Amir Masih's own account of the incident, should be carefully assessed before any conclusions are reached. Following the allegations, tensions have been increased in Dhala Sharif. A crowd gathered and threats were made against Amir Masih's residence, raising concerns about possible violence and property damage. As a precautionary measure, several Christian families left their homes, while Amir Masih's family was subjected to violence however they successfully moved to a safer location to prevent the situation from escalating while Amir Masih remained in police custody.

HRFP is concerned that allegations involving religious offence can rapidly create fear, hostility and threats against entire communities. The organization therefore urges the authorities to ensure Amir Masih's safety and protection from violence, threats and any form of extrajudicial punishment, as this has happened in blasphemy cases in the past. His entire family must also be protected from further intimidation, retaliation and violence, while Christian families in Dhala Sharif should receive adequate security against threats, harassment and possible property damage. HRFP further calls for an independent, impartial and transparent investigation conducted strictly in accordance with the law. Amir Masih must be afforded due process and all legal protections available to him. The authorities should also thoroughly examine the authenticity and context of the alleged social media material and take prompt and lawful action against anyone attempting to incite violence or take the law into their own hands.

HRFP, in coordination with the family, has been taking steps aimed at protecting vulnerable Christian families and helping prevent further escalation of tensions in the area. The organization remains committed to monitoring the situation and advocating for the safety, dignity and rights of those affected. Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), said: "Amir Masih's case, like all cases involving allegations of religious offence, requires particular care, transparency and impartiality. Such allegations can quickly create tensions and place entire communities at risk. The authorities must ensure due process, equal protection under the law and the safety of all those affected."

Naveed Walter further stated, "Amir Masih is entitled to a free & fair case proceeding, while the safety and security of his family and the wider Christian community must remain a priority. We appeal to all parties to maintain peace and restraint and to allow the legal process to take its course without threats, violence or extrajudicial action." Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) is a local human rights organization working for the protection of human rights, religious freedom, justice and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan since 1994. HRFP advocates for vulnerable and marginalized communities and promotes equality, dignity, the rule of law and peaceful resolution of human rights concerns. (ANI)