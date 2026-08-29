Operation Thoofan: Malappuram Police seize 12.794 kg MDMA worth over Rs 10 crore

The Malappuram District Police Special Investigation Team has seized 12.794 kg of high-purity MDMA, estimated to be worth more than Rs 10 crore in the retail market, in one of the biggest drug seizures in the history of the Keralam Police, officials said, in a press release. Three members of a drug trafficking network with links across Keralam and other states were arrested in Coimbatore. The arrested persons have been identified as Jabir Ali (32) of Mambravalappil, a native of Panthallur in Malappuram; Muhammad Salih (34) of Karimbayil, Meppadi, in Wayanad; and Shaim Akbar (21) of Anakayam, Manjeri, Malappuram.

According to the release, the arrests were made by a team led by Malappuram District Police Chief Chaithra Theresa John, IPS, along with Manjeri Inspector TG Dileep and members of the District DANSAF squad. Weeks ago, police had arrested six members of a drug trafficking gang from a private apartment in Manjeri town and seized around 100 grams of MDMA based on secret information. Detailed interrogation of those arrested provided the Special Investigation Team with leads about a larger drug trafficking network allegedly operating within and outside Keralam.

Further investigation revealed that the gang was allegedly procuring and storing large quantities of MDMA at secret locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before supplying the drugs to Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The gang allegedly used luxury vehicles fitted with secret compartments to conceal and transport the drugs. Police surveillance indicated that Coimbatore, Palani, Pollachi and Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu were being used as transit points and for drug transactions, the release said.

Following sustained surveillance and monitoring of intermediaries, the investigation team intercepted the suspects near Coimbatore town and arrested them. During questioning, police recovered 12.794 kg of MDMA concealed inside an Innova car. The drugs had been packed into multiple packets weighing between 200 grams and 500 grams, reportedly intended for delivery at different locations from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. The packets were concealed inside the door panels of the vehicle.

Police said the seized MDMA was intended for retail distribution among youngsters in Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with an estimated street value of more than Rs 10 crore. According to District Police Chief Chaithra Theresa John, the gang allegedly travelled by air to places such as Delhi and Mumbai and returned to Keralam in luxury vehicles purchased from other states, using the vehicles as a cover to transport the concealed drugs.

Police have obtained leads about other members of the network and are continuing the investigation to identify the source of the MDMA and other persons involved in the trafficking network, the District Police Chief said. The Special Investigation Team included Malappuram DySP Subhash Babu, Perinthalmanna DySP Gopakumar, Narcotics Cell DySP N O Sibi, Manjeri Inspector TG Dileep, Manjeri Police ASI Mohammedali, SCPOs Thaufiq Mubarak and Pradeep Kumar, and District DANSAF squad members NT Krishnakumar, Dinesh Kizhakkekara, Prashanth Payyanad, Prabul K, Dinesh Iruppakkandan and Jaseer K K.

The operation was conducted as part of Operation Thoofan, the anti-drug drive of the Malappuram District Police. (ANI)