Nepal Finance Minister welcomes Indian assistance for flood rescue operations, says reconstruction needs separate talks

Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle on Saturday welcomed India's assistance in rescue operations following the flash floods, saying the country needs help from all friendly nations, particularly India, while noting that reconstruction would require a separate discussion due to the larger budget involved. Speaking to ANI about Indian troops carrying out rescue operations in Nepal, Wagle said that specialised assistance had been sought for tunnel excavation and related work, adding that India gave the proximity.

"I think some specialised assistance with regard to the tunnel excavation and all that, there's some help that has been solicited. Yeah. We need help from all friendly countries, particularly India, given the proximity and our long history of collaboration. I think we welcome that," he said. The Nepal Finance Minister also said that dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would continue.

"We will continue the dialogue (with PM Modi). For now, we are adequately covered, but when it comes to reconstruction, I think we will need to have a separate conversation because that's a bigger budget," Wagle said. Amid heavy rain and concerns over rising floodwaters following the flash floods in Nepal, Finance Minister Wagle informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EAM S Jaishankar were very positive about expressing their solidarity and even pledging any amount of support that Nepal needs.

"We've received very generous supplies from India. I think three cargo planes have already arrived. Prime Minister Modi and the EAM have been very positive about expressing their solidarity and even pledging any amount of support that Nepal needs. They've also been concerned a little bit about a number of Indian pilgrims who have been stranded, and their rescue is also a priority for us..." Wagle added. Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their rescue efforts in Nepal following the flash floods. The rescue operations by the Nepal Army are currently underway in Trishuli.

Speaking to reporters, an army personnel added, "Today is August 29. Since 16:45 hours, we have recovered 418 Nepalese people; out of which, 173 are female, and 245 are male... Chinese nationals are 42, and Indian nationals are 8." The death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As of 6:30 pm, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge. Earlier today, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that India is closely monitoring the flood situation in Nepal and extending all possible assistance following the massive flood-related tragedy in the neighbouring country.

Singh also noted that the Indian Embassy in Nepal immediately activated a 24-hour helpline after the tragedy to monitor the situation, identify those requiring assistance and coordinate relief efforts. "On the day this tragic incident occurred, our embassy there immediately launched a 24-hour helpline. They provided a number so we could keep a close watch on the situation, monitor developments, and identify exactly where assistance was needed," Singh said. (ANI)