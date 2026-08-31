Nepal flash floods death toll reaches 788; over 140 Indian nationals evacuated

Multiple Indian nationals remain untraceable following massive flash floods and landslides in Nepal, while authorities confirm that at least 149-180 Indians have been evacuated, and approximately 275-320 remain missing/uncontactable. Among them are 14 pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh origin, 7 from AP and 7 NRIs.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 10:00 IST
Nepal flash floods death toll reaches 788; over 140 Indian nationals evacuated
Aftermath of devastating flash floods of the Trishuli River in Kathmandu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by an ice-rock avalanche along the Tibet border have left nearly 788 people dead and thousands missing, prompting intense rescue operations involving 20,000 security personnel and 14 military helicopters. Providing details on the ongoing crisis and the status of regional citizens, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has reported that the death toll on Monday, at 07: 00 am, has risen to 788, with an estimated 2,500-3,000 persons still missing or uncontactable and more than 8,700 people who were evacuated by security forces.

Multiple Indian nationals remain untraceable following massive flash floods and landslides in Nepal, while authorities confirm that at least 149-180 Indians have been evacuated, and approximately 275-320 remain missing/uncontactable. Among them are 14 pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh origin, 7 from AP and 7 NRIs. Meanwhile, a group of 20 Telugu pilgrims safely reached Kathmandu from Tibet after surviving devastating flash floods that swept across Nepal, even as authorities continue frantic search efforts for hundreds of missing individuals.

Outlining the successful evacuation timeline and transit plans, the Government of Andhra Pradesh informed that Telugu pilgrims were safely evacuated on Sunday at approximately 11:00 pm; a group of 144 pilgrims safely reached Kathmandu from Saga County, Tibet, through the Kodari checkpoint. The group includes 20 Telugu pilgrims, including Sastry and three members of his family. They are scheduled to travel to Mumbai tomorrow for onward journeys to their respective homes.

State authorities are maintaining continuous communication with Nepalese counterparts to track and rescue stranded citizens as secondary risks emerge from a dangerous temporary lake formed in Tibet following severe flooding. However, nearly 20,000 security personnel and 14 military helicopters remain deployed, with six specialised surgical teams providing emergency medical assistance.

India's specialised tunnel-rescue team and technical experts are assisting operations at the Trishuli-3A hydropower tunnel, where workers remain trapped. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has confirmed that more than 25 miles of roads and 40 suspension bridges have reportedly been destroyed. Heavy rainfall, landslides, blocked valleys and a potentially dangerous temporary lake in Tibet continue to pose serious secondary risks.

Continuous coordination is being maintained with Nepalese authorities regarding the safe evacuation, identification and welfare of Indian and particularly AP-origin pilgrims. (ANI)

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