Delhi: Cab driver arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old nursery student in Bawana

A case of sexual assault involving a three-year-old nursery student has surfaced at a private school in Delhi's Bawana area. The police have arrested a cab driver employed at the school in connection with the incident. According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the minor girl with chocolates and touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

The matter came to light when the victim's mother, noticing a change in her behaviour, questioned her. The child told her mother about a "bad uncle" at the school who would give her chocolates. As the child was unable to name the individual, the parents informed the school administration. On August 24, the school authorities showed the child various photographs and CCTV footage, through which she identified the accused driver. Following this, the police were informed, and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police subsequently arrested the accused from the school premises. Preliminary investigation revealed that the individual had been working as a cab driver at the school for the past eight months. "CCTV footage shows the accused roaming around the school premises with chocolates in his pocket. It is alleged that he followed the minor when she went to the washroom, offered her chocolate, and assaulted her under the staircase," a police official said.

Furthermore, the police have seized the mobile phone of the accused, which reportedly contained several videos of him offering chocolates to other small children. The police are currently working to identify the other children seen in the videos to provide them with necessary counseling. The CCTV footage from the school has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)