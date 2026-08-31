Indian Navy commissions second Diving Support Vessel 'Nipun' at Mumbai Naval Dockyard

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday presided over the commissioning ceremony of 'Nipun', the Indian Navy's second Diving Support Vessel (DSV), at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The commissioning marks another significant milestone in strengthening the Indian Navy's maritime capabilities, particularly in the niche domain of deep-sea diving and underwater operations

Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), 'Nipun' was delivered to the Indian Navy on July 30, 2026, at Visakhapatnam. The vessel has been designed and constructed in accordance with the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) The name 'Nipun' is derived from Sanskrit and signifies "one who is adept, capable, and well-versed in a particular discipline". True to its name, the vessel is a specialised platform capable of undertaking deep-sea diving and rescue operations at sea.

The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art diving equipment and has the capability to undertake deep-sea saturation diving. A side diving stage has also been provided to facilitate diving operations. Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) further enhance the vessel's operational capabilities by enabling diver monitoring and salvage operations. In addition, 'Nipun' can serve as the mother ship for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), facilitating the evacuation of personnel from submarines during emergencies.

With nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, the vessel's delivery marks another milestone in the Indian Navy's efforts towards indigenous shipbuilding and aligns with the Government's vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. 'Nipun' is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations. Equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, the vessel can provide sustained support to divers operating in demanding conditions at sea and augment the Navy's submarine rescue capabilities.

The ship incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, along with specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support. These capabilities enable 'Nipun' to function as an integrated platform for complex underwater operations. The commissioning of 'Nipun' will further strengthen the Indian Navy's ability to undertake specialised diving and underwater missions across India's maritime areas of interest. The induction of the indigenously built platform also reflects the growing capabilities of India's shipbuilding ecosystem to deliver technologically advanced and specialised vessels in support of the Navy's operational requirements. (ANI)