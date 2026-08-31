IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several states as low-pressure area persists over Gangetic West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in several states under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 10:35 IST
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several states as low-pressure area persists over Gangetic West Bengal
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in several states under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal. According to IMD, Gangetic West Bengal is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 31 and September 1.

Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy falls on August 31. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on September 1, while heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected during September 2-3. Jharkhand is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 31 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 1 and 2.

Bihar is also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 31, September 1 and 2. Chhattisgarh is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy falls on August 31. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on September 1, while heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected during September 2-4.

The weather department said East Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during August 31-September 3. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely during September 4-6. East Uttar Pradesh is also likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 31. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely during September 1-6.

The IMD also issued wind warnings, stating that squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting up to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over the North Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during the next 24 hours. Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The weather department advised fishermen not to venture into the North Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

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