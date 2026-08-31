PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Bishkek, meets diaspora and other community members

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial in Bishkek ahead of his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Summit. The statue was unveiled by PM Modi during his visit to Kyrgyzstan in the year 2015.

The Prime Minister also met people from various communities in Bishkek. PM Modi received a book named Manas: Kyrgyz Veergatha Kavya from them. After meeting PM Modi, Danil Rykov, Prezident of Yoga Federation Kyrgyzstan said, "10 years ago, I had the first experience in yoga, in Kundalini yoga. It was a simple YouTube channel lessons, but after this one, I take more interesting in yoga. I had many gurus from Kyrgyzstan, from India, and after this one, yoga changed my life. I'm a President of Yoga Federation in Kyrgyzstan. I'm very happy to be on this meeting with Modi Ji, and we wanna to have a support from India and from Indian Government to make a yoga like a sport in Kyrgyzstan."

Jyldyz Kuvatova, founder of Art of Living foundation, Kyrgyzstan and Professor of American university of Central Asia said, "I teach yoga at The Art of Living Foundation's yoga here in Kyrgyzstan since 2017. We met with Premier, Prime Minister Modi here. Very grateful for all his support to yoga that we actually saw since he became a Prime Minister. So it was very exciting for us and very inspirational for us to move forward and promote yoga further in Kyrgyzstan, because for all the benefits it can bring to society, to healthcare overall, and education systems." Arina Niiazbekova, a hatha yoga instructor, said, "I'm a Hatha yoga instructor from Kyrgyzstan. Today, we had a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, and it was very exciting for all of us. First of all, I want to show my gratitude. I want to thank the Prime Minister for his great support of all yoga instructors all around the world. As for me, I was twice in India, and I took my educational courses."

PM Modi also met and interacted with members of the Indian community in Bishkek. Speaking on the meeting Aditya Bhushan Mitra Director, Pylon Traders based in Kyrgyzstan said, " Namaskar and it was an incredible experience being here. And also, for me, it was an incredible opportunity. It was just like a dream coming true."

According to the MEA, PM Modi has arrived to participate in the 26th SCO Leadership Summit, which brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries, and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, which include Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and others.

His arrival in Bishkek marks the second leg of his two-country visit after concluding his State Visit to Uzbekistan, where he held extensive talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the Uzbekistan visit, India and Uzbekistan elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed to expand cooperation across trade and investment, infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, energy, space, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and culture. The two countries also set an ambitious target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 5 billion by 2030, with a focus on improving market access, connectivity, and banking and payment systems.

Before leaving Tashkent, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for the hospitality extended to him during the visit. "Thank you, Uzbekistan! Gratitude to President Mirziyoyev for his warmth, attention to detail, and personal commitment to the India-Uzbekistan friendship," PM Modi said. During his State Visit, PM Modi also paid a floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent. "Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent. We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations," he said. (ANI)