"Can't claim Jungle Raj in UP": BJP's Pooja Pal backs encounter of Ankit Baliyan case accused

BJP leader Pooja Pal on Monday defended the encounter of two prime shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan, asserting that there is no "Jungle Raj" or "Mafia Raj" in Uttar Pradesh and that the state's law and order situation is "very good". Speaking to ANI, Pal said the BJP government ensures strict action against criminals involved in heinous crimes and that the police are taking effective measures to maintain law and order in the state.

"One certainly cannot claim today that there is 'Jungle Raj' or 'Mafia Raj' in Uttar Pradesh. I must emphasise that when criminals take the law into their own hands and commit such heinous crimes, the BJP government ensures that strict action is taken. You have seen that the person who committed the murder was indeed eliminated in an encounter. So, I can say that the law and order situation is very good," she said. Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharmveer Prajapati, while reacting to the encounter, said that ensuring the safety of common people is the responsibility of the police as well as the government.

"The police exist to ensure the safety of the common people. It is the police's duty to deal with anyone spreading such anarchy. Ensuring the safety of society is the responsibility of both the police and the government," he said. Two primary shooters linked to the murder of Haryanvi artist Ankit Baliyan were shot dead on Monday during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and district police in Shamli.The state police officials implemented a strict district-wide vehicle containment strategy following the Haryanvi singer's murder, which ultimately trapped the fleeing suspects during routine midnight checkpoint sweeps.

Talking to reporters, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh explained how police were mobilised rapidly to track down the armed perpetrators. He said, "Our SWAT team, surveillance unit, and all SHOs, the ASP, and the COs (City and Kairana) were assigned to the case."Describing the execution of the district-wide security dragnet, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh stated, "I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6.00 AM to ensure no vehicle could enter the district without being checked. Today, around 4.00 AM, while SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was conducting checks near his station, he spotted a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal. He attempted to stop it. Two criminals were riding the bike; they immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless. The suspects' vehicle sped away and turned towards Kairana. When they reached beneath the Manna Madra bridge, SHO.

"Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh recounted how the fleeing suspects breached subsequent checkpoints before being cornered."Dharmendra Gautam of the Kotwali station was conducting checks. He tried to stop them, but they fired at him, shattering the vehicle's windshield. He immediately challenged them. The suspects turned left towards the city; however, since an alert had already been broadcast over the wireless, our SWAT team, surveillance in-charge, SHOs, CO City, ASP, and CO Kairana all arrived at the scene. Subsequently, the suspects suddenly swerved their vehicle to the right, towards this area," Narendra Pratap Singh said. Speaking to ANI, ADG Law and Order (Uttar Pradesh) Amitabh Yash further detailed the ongoing police operation and the recovery of illicit firearms from the individuals."Ankit Baliyan was murdered near the Shamli Kotwali. Analysis of CCTV footage and inquiries with locals revealed that four shooters were involved in the incident; they fled on two motorcycles. They were continuously pursued. This morning, two of the shooters, Sumit and Mohit, were killed in an encounter with the Shamli Police. Sophisticated weapons were recovered from them." (ANI)