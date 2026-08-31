"He champions India's cause": BJP's Medha Kulkarni hails PM Modi's Uzbekistan honour

BJP MP Medha Kulkarni on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global outreach, saying his foreign visits have strengthened India's position and helped the country gain respect on the world stage. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Uzbekistan's highest state award, Kulkarni said, "It is evident that whenever PM Modi visits foreign countries, he champions India's cause, leading to significant initiatives that benefit the nation; India is emerging as a 'Vishwa Guru' on the world stage, commanding deep faith and respect."

Prime Minister Modi had on Sunday received Uzbekistan's highest state honour from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his two-day state visit to the country. He thanked his "brother" for the recognition and said that India and Uzbekistan would work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity.

Reflecting on the honour, PM Modi said the words used by President Mirziyoyev captured India's heritage, its spirit of universal brotherhood and the efforts of its 1.4 billion people. "The words you just used for me and the generosity you expressed--I believe you have captured in very few words India's thousands-of-years-old heritage, the identity of an India that lives by the spirit of universal brotherhood (Vishwa Bandhutva), and the enterprise of 1.4 billion fellow citizens," he said.

"I may only be a medium for all your words, but the true recipients are my thousands-of-years-old heritage, and the perseverance and hard work of 1.4 billion countrymen- they are the true deserving bearers of this honour," PM Modi added. Meanwhile, on the BJP State Executive Meeting held in Pune, Kulkarni said the gathering was significant for the organisation and reflected the party's commitment towards strengthening its structure.

Speaking on the meeting, Kulkarni said, "This is the first convention following the election of our state president, Ravindra Chavan, and our first working committee meeting under his leadership. There is keen anticipation regarding the proceedings of this meeting, which reflects a unique feature of our organisation." (ANI)