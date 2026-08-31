Haldwani: Congress protests at CO office, demands FIR over Ramlila Maidan 'purification'

Congress leaders and workers, led by Leader of Opposition and MLA Yashpal Arya, staged a protest at the Haldwani Circle Officer's (CO) office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR over the alleged "purification" of the local Ramlila Maidan. A tense standoff ensued after Congress workers accused the police of deliberately delaying the registration of their complaint. Drawing comparisons, party members questioned how an FIR was promptly filed against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint, whereas no action was being taken regarding their current grievance.

While the CO offered to issue a formal acknowledgment of the complaint, Congress workers refused to back down, insisting on the immediate lodging of an FIR. Following a heated exchange, the CO left the premises to consult senior officials, leaving the protesters waiting outside his office for over half an hour. As a precautionary measure, heavy police forces have been deployed around the main gate and staircases of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office. Congress workers continue to hold their ground at the site, maintaining that they will not leave until an FIR is officially registered.

The development comes amid a major political controversy that erupted in August 2026 over an alleged shuddhikaran (purification) ritual carried out at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, shortly after Kharge addressed a public rally at the venue. On August 8, Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a political rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan. Two days later, members of a right-wing group, Shri Ram Sena, reportedly conducted a havan and sprinkled gangajal at the venue stage as part of what they described as a "purification" exercise.

The incident triggered a sharp political reaction from the Congress, which condemned the act and alleged that it reflected an "anti-Dalit mindset". The party also termed the incident a violation of constitutional protections against untouchability. Kharge subsequently raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that those responsible for the alleged act be arrested and booked under the Untouchability (Offences) Act.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the alleged ritual, describing it as a manifestation of a "Manuvadi mindset" and alleging that it was an illegal attempt to demean a Dalit leader. The BJP, however, distanced itself from the ceremony and denied any involvement in the incident. Union Minister and Leader of the House JP Nadda condemned the act in Parliament, clarifying that the BJP had no association with the organisers and stating that the matter would be investigated.

Meanwhile, the organisers, Shri Ram Sena, along with local BJP representatives, maintained that the havan was not conducted because of Kharge's caste. They argued that the ritual was performed because religious decorum had allegedly been violated at the Ramlila ground. (ANI)