IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight returns to Manohar airport shortly after takeoff due to technical issue

IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from Goa to Delhi returned to Manohar International Airport at Mopa shortly after takeoff on Tuesday morning following a reported technical issue, with all 229 passengers on board safe. As per airport sources, the flight took off from Manohar International Airport at around 9:28 am, and subsequently made an emergency landing back at the airport after a reported engine snag.

According to airport sources, all 229 passengers on board the aircraft were safe following the landing. Alternative arrangements are being made for the passengers, who are expected to fly to Delhi in the afternoon. IndiGo confirmed that a technical issue had been detected shortly after takeoff and said the pilots followed standard operating procedures before returning to the airport.

"A technical issue was detected, shortly after takeoff, on IndiGo flight 6E 2102 operating from North Goa to Delhi on 01 September 2026. Following the standard operating procedure, the relevant authorities were informed, and the pilots turned back and landed the aircraft safely at Manohar International Airport," an IndiGo spokesperson said. The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations only after securing all necessary clearances, the airline said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made every effort to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates. We have also made alternative arrangements for our customers to reach their destination," the spokesperson said. IndiGo reiterated that the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft remained its top priority.

"The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo," the spokesperson said. The incident comes days after another IndiGo flight from Delhi to Gorakhpur carried out a precautionary go-around before landing safely at its destination.

On August 19, flight 6E 2381 was approaching Gorakhpur when its crew decided to abort the initial landing and perform a standard go-around as a safety precaution. The aircraft subsequently landed safely, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. During a routine post-flight inspection, maintenance personnel noticed minor scratches near the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) inlet in the aircraft's tail section. The aircraft was temporarily grounded for detailed inspection and repairs and was to resume operations after obtaining the required technical clearances.

IndiGo had said the go-around was conducted purely as a safety precaution and reiterated its commitment to passenger and crew safety. (ANI)