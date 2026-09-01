West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari launches 'Arjun Vahini', special disaster response squad with 200 personnel

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday inaugurated 'Arjun Vahini', a state-level, region-specific special disaster response squad, at a programme organised by the Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence at Nabanna Sabhaghar. The newly launched force comprises 200 personnel drawn from the State Sainik Board, with the members being Army personnel below the age of 40.

Speaking to ANI, CM Adhikari said the state is establishing the specialised unit on the lines of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to strengthen disaster management capabilities in the state. "These are all Army personnel, specifically those under the age of 40 whom we have recruited. In the future, we will also recruit Agniveers. We are establishing a specialised unit for disaster management, similar to the NDRF," Adhikari said.

He said the unit will operate in different regions of the state, including the hills, the Sundarbans and Kolkata, with a focus on areas vulnerable to disasters such as cyclones. "The Government of India is providing full support. We need to have adequate manpower, logistical support, and infrastructure for disaster management," the Chief Minister said.

Adhikari said the personnel of 'Arjun Vahini' would receive a consolidated pay of Rs 25,000 each, while the commander, designated as 'Veer Nayak', would receive Rs 40,000. He added that the personnel would also receive an annual increment of around three per cent. Insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh would be provided in case of death, while Rs 5 lakh would be provided in cases of disability or injury, he said.

Speaking to ANI, West Bengal Police Director General, Civil Defence, Sanjay Singh said disaster management was a crucial area and that the Chief Minister was strengthening the system with a focus on manpower, equipment, training and expansion. "Disaster management is a crucial area, and the Chief Minister is paying close attention to it. He is strengthening the system in every way, focusing on manpower, equipment, and training, as well as expansion," Singh said.

He said the state aims to fully man the disaster response workforce with Agniveers in the future. According to Singh, teams of 'Arjun Vahini' will be stationed at Kolkata, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Gosaba and Kakdwip.

"They are all Army personnel. They have been serving the nation, and I extend my best wishes to them for this new role, hoping they will effectively serve the public," Singh said. The launch is aimed at strengthening West Bengal's preparedness and response mechanism for disasters through trained manpower and region-specific deployment. (ANI)