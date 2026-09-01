MP: Red alert issued in Satna as Mandakini river flows above danger mark

Following incessant heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, a red alert has been sounded on Tuesday as major rivers, including the Mandakini, continue to flow in spate. Speaking to ANI, Satna District Magistrate (DM) Satish Kumar S stated that the district witnessed 8-10 cm of rainfall within a span of just three to four hours last night, leading to a flood-like situation in several areas.

"All the rivers and drains of Satna are currently in spate. I issued a red alert for the entire district at 6 am today and all emergency teams have been activated. In Chitrakoot, the catchment areas of the Mandakini river--specifically Majhgawan, Pindra, and Paronda--received 8 cm of rain last night, causing the river level to rise significantly," Satish Kumar S said. Highlighting the importance of Mokamgarh bridge, the DM notified that traffic has been diverted and heavy vehicles have been banned on the bridge.

"We have banned heavy vehicles on the Mokamgarh bridge. This is the only bridge in Satna district that has survived the floods, and we must keep it safe. The National Highway in Pindra has also been eroded. Its repair will take some time. Therefore, it is crucial to protect this bridge. Various diversions have been implemented, and barricades have been erected on both sides of the bridge," Kumar added. The district administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges as the Meteorological Department has placed the region on high alert until September 4.

On the relief operations, the Collector assured that the government, religious institutions, and service trusts are working in tandem to distribute food, water, and medicines. "The government, administration, religious institutions, and service trusts are all distributing water, food, and medicine. We are closely monitoring the situation. The administration is continuously clearing the roads. The mud and debris on the roads are being cleaned, but the floods have returned to normal. Once the water recedes, the cleaning campaign will resume," the DM said.

"Many people have suffered losses due to the floods, and everyone is grieving. This disaster has not affected just one person; it has affected the entire community. Numerous aid groups are helping people. A continuous survey is being conducted; whatever loss there is will be compensated. Proper compensation will be given to everyone; everyone should stay safe and have courage," he added. (ANI)