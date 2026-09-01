Manipur CM Khemchand Singh appeals against bandhs; says shutdowns hurt poor, students

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed to civil society organisations and other stakeholders to refrain from calling bandhs and general strikes, saying frequent shutdowns severely affect daily-wage earners, students and vulnerable sections. After returning from New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khemchand also spoke about the proposed October visit of Shah and the deferment of the Census exercise in the state.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 18:47 IST
Manipur CM Khemchand Singh appeals against bandhs; says shutdowns hurt poor, students
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday appealed to civil society organisations and other stakeholders to refrain from calling bandhs and general strikes, saying frequent shutdowns severely affect daily-wage earners, students and other vulnerable sections of society. Speaking after returning from New Delhi, where he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khemchand said, "I appeal to all civil society organisations and other stakeholders to refrain from calling bandhs and general strikes. Such shutdowns severely affect daily-wage earners, students and other vulnerable sections of society."

The Chief Minister urged stakeholders to work with the government to address public concerns and restore peace and normalcy in the state. "I appeal to all stakeholders to cooperate with the government in addressing public concerns and work collectively towards restoring lasting peace and normalcy in Manipur," he said.

Khemchand also spoke about the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Manipur in October. He said, "The Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit Manipur in October, and we are looking forward to his visit."

On the Census exercise, the Chief Minister said the Centre's decision to defer it in Manipur followed discussions around the demand for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census. He said, "The decision to defer the Census exercise in Manipur came after discussions on the demand for implementation of the NRC before the Census."

After returning from New Delhi, Khemchand was welcomed at the BJP Manipur office in Imphal by state party president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, MLAs and party workers. Reiterating the government's commitment to restoring stability in the state, Khemchand said, "The government remains committed to restoring peace, normalcy and stability in Manipur."

He also highlighted the reopening of National Highway connectivity and its impact on inter-state movement. "The reopening of National Highway connectivity has resumed inter-state movement and is providing people with safer and more affordable travel options," the Chief Minister said.

Khemchand appealed to all sections of society to support efforts aimed at restoring normalcy and avoid measures that disrupt daily life, education and economic activity in the state. (ANI)

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