MLA raises Manimahesh Yatra preparedness in Himachal Assembly

The MLA said pilgrims have faced considerable difficulties in previous years due to damaged roads and inadequate arrangements

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 23:33 IST
MLA raises Manimahesh Yatra preparedness in Himachal Assembly
BJP MLA Janak Raj (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Himachal Pradesh government was urged in the Assembly on Tuesday to begin preparations for the annual Manimahesh Yatra well in advance to prevent difficulties for pilgrims and ensure better arrangements during the pilgrimage. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MLA Janak Raj said preparations for the pilgrimage should begin early so that roads damaged during the monsoon and other logistical arrangements could be addressed before the yatra begins.

The MLA said pilgrims have faced considerable difficulties in previous years due to damaged roads and inadequate arrangements, with monsoon-related damage often disrupting the pilgrimage. He also raised concerns over the financial burden on pilgrims, pointing out that they are required to pay registration fees and Environment Development Committee (EDC) fees for various other services. Together, these charges amount to around Rs 250 per pilgrim, he said.

Janak Raj also demanded that "restrictions" imposed on the Manimahesh Parikrama route be removed to facilitate pilgrims undertaking the traditional circumambulation. Replying to the issues raised, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi acknowledged that pilgrims had faced several difficulties during the previous Manimahesh Yatra and said lives had also been lost in accidents.

The minister said the government has introduced a heli-taxi service for the Manimahesh Yatra to facilitate pilgrims. Funds have also been made available through the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) for improving traffic management during the pilgrimage. Negi further said efforts were being made to utilise funds available with the Manimahesh Temple Trust for improving facilities and strengthening arrangements for pilgrims. (ANI)

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