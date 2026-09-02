Soccer-Everton striker Beto completes move to Fiorentina

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 00:06 IST
Soccer-Everton striker Beto completes move to Fiorentina

Forward ​Beto has ​completed a ‌permanent move ​from Everton to Serie A ‌club Fiorentina for an undisclosed fee, both teams announced on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7400 pounds)

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