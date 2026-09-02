"Been waiting for 6 years": Disha's Salian's father emotional after Bombay HC order for CBI probe, Advocate welcomes decision

"I have been waiting for this for 6 years. I've been waiting for 6 years, and there is no reason to be happy. I have lost my daughter. I feel relieved today. That's all... I folded my hands and expressed my gratitude to him (the judge)," the father told reporters.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 11:53 IST
"Been waiting for 6 years": Disha's Salian's father emotional after Bombay HC order for CBI probe, Advocate welcomes decision
Disha Salian's father Satish Salian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Following the Bombay High Court's order for the CBI to register an FIR and take over the investigation into the death of Disha Salian, her father, Satish Salian, who has pursued the case for years, alleging foul play, was visibly emotional. "I have been waiting for this for 6 years. I've been waiting for 6 years, and there is no reason to be happy. I have lost my daughter. I feel relieved today. That's all... I folded my hands and expressed my gratitude to him (the judge)," Satish Salian told reporters.

Meanwhile, Advocate Nilesh Ojha, representing Satish Salian, explained the order. "The Court has directed the CBI to record the statement of Satish Salian, register an FIR, appoint a senior officer to conduct the investigation, and the Malvani Police Station to hand over all records to the CBI. Furthermore, action will be taken against anyone against whom evidence is found. No one will be named as an accused if there is no evidence against them. Additionally, if the CBI submits a negative report, we have the right to raise objections and file a protest petition. The court has explicitly stated this in its order. I thank the court," he said.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai. Reacting to the verdict, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said the judiciary had finally delivered justice to the Salian family.

"Finally, the judiciary has granted justice to Disha Salian's family. In God's court, there may be delay, but not injustice. Disha Salian's father himself is saying that his daughter did not just die, but was victimised, tortured, harassed, and murdered," Kadam said. He went on to target the previous Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray, alleging an attempt to shield influential persons.

"The Uddhav Thackeray government of that time committed the misdeed of trying to hush up this case to save some big leader. These are the allegations made by Disha Salian's father. Go ask a father what the pain of losing a daughter is like," he said. Kadam questioned the handling of the case at the time. "Now, by registering a case and handing this matter over to the CBI, the judiciary has provided justice to Disha's father. The question arises: whom was the Uddhav Thackeray government of that time trying to protect? Why was there an attempt to suppress this case overnight? Uddhav Thackeray, along with everyone who was tried to be protected, will have to answer this before the judiciary," he said. (ANI)

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