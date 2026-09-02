France summoning Russian embassy official over Leipzig, says minister

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:41 IST
France summoning Russian embassy official over Leipzig, says minister

France is ​summoning an ​official from the ‌Russian embassy ​in Paris over an attempted drone ‌attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday. "I have summoned ‌the Russian charge d'affaires in ‌Paris to protest," said Barrot at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland, adding ⁠sanctions ​must ⁠also be taken at a European level notably ⁠against Russia's shadow fleet

The German government ​said on Tuesday that it had ⁠concluded that Russia was responsible for an attempted ⁠drone ​attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and ordered a series ⁠of measures in response, including the closure of ⁠a ⁠consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

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