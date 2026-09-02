France summoning Russian embassy official over Leipzig, says minister
France is summoning an official from the Russian embassy in Paris over an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday. "I have summoned the Russian charge d'affaires in Paris to protest," said Barrot at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland, adding sanctions must also be taken at a European level notably against Russia's shadow fleet
The German government said on Tuesday that it had concluded that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.