PM Modi to inaugurate, President Murmu to attend valedictory session of NGT's International Environment Conference

The inaugural session is also expected to be attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General R. Venkataramani and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 13:13 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate, President Murmu to attend valedictory session of NGT's International Environment Conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a two-day international conference on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics", being organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 19 and 20, while President Droupadi Murmu is set to grace its valedictory session as the Chief Guest. The inaugural session is also expected to be attended by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav, Attorney General R. Venkataramani and NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

The valedictory session on September 20 will be attended by President Murmu along with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal, Supreme Court judge Justice P.S. Narasimha, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The conference will bring together judges from different countries, environmental experts, judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, district court judges, senior government officials and representatives of various institutions and environmental bodies.

According to the NGT, the conference will provide a platform for discussions on major environmental and climate challenges facing the world. It will focus on identifying gaps in policy-making and implementation, sharing successful practices and strengthening cooperation among institutions and stakeholders. The two-day event will have four technical sessions on key environmental issues and will seek to develop a roadmap for dealing with present and future environmental and climate challenges.

The NGT said the conference is aimed at strengthening environmental justice and institutional cooperation while promoting dialogue on the growing challenges arising from the relationship between environment, climate change, development and justice. (ANI)

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