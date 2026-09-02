Delhi GST Anti-Evasion team takes action against illegal cigarette consignment; over 4 lakh imported 'Esse Light' cigarettes seized

Aligning with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the Delhi Government's Department of Trade and Taxes intercepted a vehicle and confiscated around 4.20 lakh units of smuggled foreign cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 65 lakh during a night enforcement operation. According to a press release, taking forward Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's commitment to zero tolerance towards corruption and good governance, the Delhi Government's Department of Trade and Taxes has taken major action against tax evasion and the illegal trade in tobacco products.

During a routine inspection, Anti-Evasion Branch-II of the department seized a vehicle carrying around 4.20 lakh imported 'Esse Light' cigarettes. The seized cigarettes are estimated to be worth around Rs 65 lakh. The action was taken under the provisions of the GST Act, 2017. The Chief Minister has made it clear that the Delhi Government will continue to take strict action against tax evasion, the clandestine movement of goods and the illegal trade in tobacco products.

The department's team intercepted the vehicle during an enforcement operation while carrying out checks at night in recent days. A large quantity of imported 'Esse Light' cigarettes was being transported in the vehicle. The consignment was being transported in violation of the statutory requirements applicable to tobacco products sold or distributed in India. During the inspection, the enforcement team found that the front of the cigarette packets did not display the prescribed pictorial health warning. The absence of the required health warning is a violation of Section 7 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

Under this provision, the sale, supply or distribution of cigarette packets without the prescribed health warning is not permitted. This legal requirement also applies to cigarettes imported for sale or distribution in India. In other words, imported cigarettes must also comply with the prescribed health-warning requirements for sale or distribution in India. (ANI)